New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591557/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$58.5 Billion by the year 2025, LLDPE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LLDPE will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591557/?utm_source=GNW



PLASTIC FILMS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Overview Recent Market Activity Current & Future Analysis Emerging Countries - Bright Spots for Growth Competition Global Competitor Market Shares Plastic Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bemis Company, Inc. (USA) Berry Plastics Corporation (USA) RPC Group (UK) DuPont Teijin Films (USA) FSPG HI-TECH CO. LTD. (China) Garware Polyester Limited (India) Innovia Films Limited (UK) Inteplast Group, Ltd. (USA) AmTopp (USA) Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India) Nylex (Malaysia) Berhad (Malaysia) Paragon Films, Inc. (USA) PT Trias Sentosa Tbk (Indonesia) PT Argha Karya Prima Industry Tbk (Indonesia) Rheinische Kunststoffwerke (RKW) AG (Germany) SABIC Innovative Plastics US LLC (USA) Sealed Air Corporation (USA) Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited (Japan) Taghleef Industries Group (UAE) Toray Plastics (America), Inc. (USA) Toyobo Company Ltd. (Japan) Treofan Group (Germany) Trioplast Industrier AB (Sweden) Uflex Ltd. (India) Vibac Group (Italy)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Barrier Films - A High Growth Market Growing Demand for Fresh and Safe Food Drives Innovations in High Barrier Films Flexible Packaging - A Key Growth Driver Eco-friendly (Bio-Degradable) Films Gain Popularity Innovative Packaging Films Incite New Pockets of Growth Select Plastic Film Innovations Use of Special Plastic Films to Prevent Bacterial Contamination New Color Changing Films Novel Light Emitting and Large Surface Plastic Film Changing Lifestyles Spur Demand Freshness Keeping Films Bank on Changing Lifestyles High Pressure Processing Drives Demand for Innovative Films Polyethylene Films Market - A Brief Review Pharmaceutical Sector - An Expanding Market PVA Films: A Promising Market for Plastic Films BOPP Films Continue to Gain Momentum Developing Countries Drive PET Films Market BOPET Films - One of the Fastest Growing Segments Optical PET Films Grow in Demand Release Liner - A Growing End-Use Market for Films Second Generation LLDPE Products: Substitute for Plastics in Film 'Plasticulture' - A Bright Future Ahead Plastic Labels - A Growing Domain Photovoltaic (PV) Films Offer Potential Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plastic Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Plastic Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Plastic Films Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: LLDPE (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: LLDPE (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: LLDPE (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: LDPE (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: LDPE (Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: LDPE (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: HDPE (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: HDPE (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: HDPE (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Polypropylene (PP) (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Polypropylene (PP) (Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Polypropylene (PP) (Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Other Materials (Material) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Materials (Material) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Packaging (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Packaging (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Electrical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Electrical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Electrical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Plastic Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: Plastic Films Market in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 41: Plastic Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 42: United States Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: United States Plastic Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Plastic Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 46: Canadian Plastic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 47: Plastic Films Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 48: Canadian Plastic Films Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Canadian Plastic Films Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Plastic Films Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 51: Canadian Plastic Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 52: Japanese Plastic Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 53: Plastic Films Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 54: Japanese Plastic Films Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Japanese Plastic Films Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: Plastic Films Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 58: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic Films Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 59: Plastic Films Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 60: Chinese Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Chinese Demand for Plastic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Plastic Films Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Chinese Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Plastic Films Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 64: European Plastic Films Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 65: Plastic Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: European Plastic Films Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Plastic Films Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 68: European Plastic Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 69: Plastic Films Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: European Plastic Films Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 71: Plastic Films Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: European Plastic Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 73: Plastic Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 74: French Plastic Films Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: French Plastic Films Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Plastic Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 77: French Plastic Films Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: French Plastic Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 79: German Plastic Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 80: Plastic Films Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: German Plastic Films Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: Plastic Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: German Plastic Films Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Plastic Films Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 85: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic Films Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 86: Plastic Films Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 87: Italian Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Italian Demand for Plastic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Plastic Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Italian Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 91: United Kingdom Plastic Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 92: Plastic Films Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 93: United Kingdom Plastic Films Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: United Kingdom Plastic Films Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 96: Plastic Films Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 97: Spanish Plastic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 98: Plastic Films Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 99: Spanish Plastic Films Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Spanish Plastic Films Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Plastic Films Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 102: Spanish Plastic Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 103: Plastic Films Market in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 104: Plastic Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 105: Russian Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Russian Plastic Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Plastic Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 108: Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 109: Plastic Films Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Europe Plastic Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 111: Plastic Films Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Rest of Europe Plastic Films Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 113: Plastic Films Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of Europe Plastic Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 115: Asia-Pacific Plastic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 116: Plastic Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Plastic Films Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Plastic Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 119: Asia-Pacific Plastic Films Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: Asia-Pacific Plastic Films Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Plastic Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 122: Asia-Pacific Plastic Films Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 123: Asia-Pacific Plastic Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 124: Australian Plastic Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 125: Plastic Films Market in Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: Australian Plastic Films Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Plastic Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Australian Plastic Films Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 129: Plastic Films Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 130: Indian Plastic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 131: Plastic Films Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 132: Indian Plastic Films Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Indian Plastic Films Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Plastic Films Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 135: Indian Plastic Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 136: Plastic Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: South Korean Plastic Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 138: Plastic Films Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Plastic Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: South Korean Plastic Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 141: Plastic Films Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 143: Plastic Films Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Films Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Films Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 147: Plastic Films Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 148: Latin American Plastic Films Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 149: Plastic Films Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Plastic Films Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 151: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic Films Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 152: Plastic Films Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 153: Latin American Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Latin American Demand for Plastic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 155: Plastic Films Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 156: Latin American Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 157: Plastic Films Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 158: Argentinean Plastic Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 159: Plastic Films Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 160: Argentinean Plastic Films Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 161: Plastic Films Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Argentinean Plastic Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 163: Plastic Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 164: Brazilian Plastic Films Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 165: Brazilian Plastic Films Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Plastic Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 167: Brazilian Plastic Films Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Brazilian Plastic Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 169: Mexican Plastic Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 170: Plastic Films Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 171: Mexican Plastic Films Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Plastic Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Mexican Plastic Films Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 174: Plastic Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 175: Plastic Films Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 176: Plastic Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 177: Rest of Latin America Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Rest of Latin America Plastic Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Plastic Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 180: Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 181: The Middle East Plastic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 182: Plastic Films Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: The Middle East Plastic Films Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 185: Plastic Films Market in the Middle East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 186: The Middle East Plastic Films Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: The Middle East Plastic Films Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Plastic Films Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 189: The Middle East Plastic Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 190: Iranian Plastic Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 191: Plastic Films Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 192: Iranian Plastic Films Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Iranian Plastic Films Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Plastic Films Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 196: Plastic Films Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 197: Israeli Plastic Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 198: Plastic Films Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Israeli Plastic Films Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 200: Plastic Films Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 201: Israeli Plastic Films Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic Films Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 203: Plastic Films Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 204: Saudi Arabian Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plastic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Plastic Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Saudi Arabian Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 208: Plastic Films Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: United Arab Emirates Plastic Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 210: Plastic Films Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Plastic Films Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: United Arab Emirates Plastic Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 213: Plastic Films Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 214: Rest of Middle East Plastic Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 215: Plastic Films Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 216: Rest of Middle East Plastic Films Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: Plastic Films Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 218: Rest of Middle East Plastic Films Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 219: Plastic Films Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 220: Plastic Films Market in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 221: Plastic Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 222: African Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: African Plastic Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 224: Plastic Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 225: Plastic Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 355

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591557/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001