1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Metal Packaging: Recyclable, Reusable, Versatile, and Portable Packaging Material Recent Market Activity Major Trends in Metal Packaging Summarized Lightweighting New Materials and Shapes HD Prints and Coatings Modern Opening/Closing Systems New End-User Segments Superiority of Metal over Other Packaging Materials Drive Widespread Adoption Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage Other Advantages of Metal Packaging Summarized Global Market Outlook Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Metal Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. (USA) Metal Container Corp. (USA) ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg) Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg) Ball Corporation (USA) Rocky Mountain Metal Container, LLC (USA) BWAY Corporation (USA) Can-Pack S. A. (Poland) CPMC Holdings Limited (China) Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA) Daiwa Can Company (Japan) EXAL Corporation (USA) Greif Inc. (USA) Hildering Packaging BV (The Netherlands) Hoe Chong Tin Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany) Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia) Kingcan Holdings Limited (China) Orora Limited (Australia) Pacific Can China Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) Pirlo GmbH & Co KG (Austria) Sarten Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS (Turkey) Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA) Silgan Containers LLC (USA) Sonoco Products Company (USA) Tata Steel Group (India) Tata Steel Packaging (The Netherlands) Tinplate Company of India (India) Tecnocap S.p.A (Italy) TUBETTIFICIO EUROPEO Spa (Italy) The Envases Universales Group (Mexico) The Massilly Group (France) Stebler Packaging AG (Switzerland) Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan) Universal Can Corporation (Japan)

The Evolving Circular Economy and the Resulting Demand for 100% Recyclable and Reusable Metal Packaging: The Fundamental Growth Driver Metal Packaging Supports Sustainability Efforts Surge in Beverages Consumption Worldwide Boosts Demand for Metal Cans and Closures Beer Packaging Spells Opportunities for Beverage Cans Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging, Yet Lucrative Market for Metal Cans Aluminum Cans: The Most Popular Metal Packaging Option for Beverages Growing Popularity of Safe and Convenient Canned Food and Beverages Benefits Market Expansion Canned Foods and Beverages: Primarily Driven by Convenience and Safety Attributes Convenience Muscles Growth BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA: A Game Changer for Metal Cans Ease in Production, Storage, Distribution, and Retailing Catapults Aluminum Packaging to the Dominant Position High Demand in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sector Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand Spurs Growth Factors Sustaining Demand for Aerosol Packaging Cosmetics Market Turbocharges Aluminum Aerosol Cans Sales Aerosol Recycling Strength, Protection, Preservation, and Durability Benefits Drive Healthy Demand for Steel Packaging Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items Steel Packaging to Witness Strong Growth in the Middle East and APAC Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well for Steel Packaging Tinplate: Fastest Growing Metal Packaging Material Developing Countries & Food and Beverage Applications Boost Consumption Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Rapid Urbanization Worldwide Burgeoning Middle Class Population Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel Re-sealable Metal Cans Advancements in 3-D Printing Drive Adoption in Steel and Metals Production Recent Beverage Can Innovations of Crown Reveal Inks CrownSmart Brings Augmented Reality Technology to Cans Global Vent SuperEnd Beverage End Technology 360 End Ardagh’s Can Innovations in a Nutshell Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations TruVue Can valPure® V70 Nemo Orbit Biscuit Barrel Butter Box Shaped Food Can Heineken Beer Tender Aluminum Closure Aluminum Bottle PT51 DigiStripe Dry Shampoo Can Carolina Herrera Push & Pull System Duraline Ringo Can OptiCan Innovations in Aerosol Packaging Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans from Aptar Transfer Cap from Alcan Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball Aluminum Foils & Aluminum Closures Innovations SAVIN PREMIUM EasyTin N/B Smooth Wall Cups CONSTANTIA Perform Other Novel Metal Packaging Innovations and Advancements Advancements in Lacquers Ultra-thin Packaging Steel Metal Embossing Eco-friendly Coating Material Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Packaging Rising Need to Address Substitution with Plastics in Emerging Markets Developing Practical Universal Designs of Closures Poses a Challenge Standardized Container Shapes: A Key Limiting Factor User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal Packaging Formats Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging

Total Companies Profiled: 143

