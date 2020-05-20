GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 49.6% to RMB7,149.4 million (US$1,009.7 million) from RMB4,780.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

increased by 49.6% to RMB7,149.4 million (US$1,009.7 million) from RMB4,780.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. 1 was RMB386.7 million (US$54.6 million), compared to RMB3,120.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019 2 .

was RMB386.7 million (US$54.6 million), compared to RMB3,120.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019 . Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.3 was RMB428.9 million (US$60.6 million), compared to RMB653.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo Inc (“Bigo”).

First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Global average mobile MAUs 4 reached 520.1 million, among that 77.0% were from markets outside of China.

reached 520.1 million, among that 77.0% were from markets outside of China. Average mobile MAUs of Likee (formerly known as Like) increased by 121.9% to 131.6 million from 59.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

(formerly known as Like) increased by 121.9% to 131.6 million from 59.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 33.4% to 177.6 million from 133.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, among that (i) 119.8 million were from China, including 45.1 million from YY, which increased by 21.7% year over year, and 74.7 million from Huya, which increased by 38.6% year over year; and (ii) 57.7 million were from outside of China, including 26.7 million from Bigo Live, which increased by 37.8% year over year, and 31.0 million from HAGO, which increased by 36.3% year over year.

increased by 33.4% to 177.6 million from 133.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, among that (i) 119.8 million were from China, including 45.1 million from YY, which increased by 21.7% year over year, and 74.7 million from Huya, which increased by 38.6% year over year; and (ii) 57.7 million were from outside of China, including 26.7 million from Bigo Live, which increased by 37.8% year over year, and 31.0 million from HAGO, which increased by 36.3% year over year. Average mobile MAUs of imo was 211.0 million.

was 211.0 million. Total number of paying users 5 of YY decreased by 3.6% to 4.0 million from 4.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.

decreased by 3.6% to 4.0 million from 4.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19. Total number of paying users of Huya increased by 13.0% to 6.1 million from 5.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “First and foremost, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our global teams. Your resilience, ingenuity, and dedication have enabled us to continue delivering strong operating and financial results despite the global challenging macro environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mr. Li continued, “During the first quarter, our dual-engine growth strategy of combining living streaming with short-form videos continued to produce good results across all of our business segments. Bigo Live, our global live streaming platform, achieved 37.8% year-over-year MAU growth with our continuous global expansion. Driven by the rapid growth of Bigo Live in the developed market, the live streaming revenues of Bigo segment increased 92.4% to RMB1,972.3 million (US$278.5 million) in the first quarter. 6 Also, Likee, our global short-form video platform, grew its MAUs by 121.9% year over year as it accelerated its expansion in developed markets and further strengthened its leading position in the key developing markets. In addition, Hago is entering into a new growth phase to become a vibrant social network platform for young generation with solid progress in monetization. Meanwhile, YY Live further cemented its domestic market leadership in China by launching innovative virtual entertainment events and upgrading its live streaming content. Looking ahead, as the consumption of live streaming and short-form video services becomes increasingly prevalent around the globe, we aim to stay at the forefront of this growth surge as we continue to build technology platforms, connect users, offer more diverse and tailored content, and bring joyful and youthful experiences to people everywhere.”

Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of JOYY, further commented, “We started the year with solid first quarter results despite increasing macroeconomic uncertainties. During the first quarter, we grew our total revenues by 49.6% year over year to RMB7,149.4 million, exceeding the high-end of our previous guidance. For now, the adverse impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic to our operation have been relatively mild, as the demand for online entertainment content and engaging social media networks remained resilient. We are confident that our abundant cash reserves, efficient operations, and prudent investment approach have laid a solid foundation for our next phase of global growth and attractive shareholder returns.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues increased by 49.6% to RMB7,149.4 million (US$1,009.7 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB4,780.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues and the contribution from the consolidation of Bigo.

Live streaming revenues increased by 50.6% to RMB6,756.3 million (US$954.2 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB4,485.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily attributable to the continued live streaming revenues growth in both Huya segment and Bigo segment.

Other revenues increased by 33.0% to RMB393.2 million (US$55.5 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB295.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily driven by the increase in advertising revenues from Bigo.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues increased by 56.5% to RMB4,945.8 million (US$698.5 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB3,160.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs increased to RMB3,549.4 million (US$501.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB2,524.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019 as a result of the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs increased to RMB528.1 million (US$74.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB297.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, as the overseas user base and time spent continued to expand following the consolidation of Bigo.

Gross profit increased by 36.0% to RMB2,203.6 million (US$311.2 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB1,620.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Gross margin was 30.8% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 33.9% in the corresponding period of 2019. The gross margin contraction was primarily caused by the fact that Huya and Bigo segments had lower gross margins but contributed significantly greater portions of net revenues in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating expenses were RMB2,049.4 million (US$289.4 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,215.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses increased to RMB1,038.8 million (US$146.7 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB 534.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the Company’s increased efforts in sales and marketing activities in overseas markets and the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the consolidation of Bigo. Research and development expenses increased to RMB722.2 million (US$102.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB 404.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mostly due to the increase in salaries caused primarily by the consolidation of Bigo.

Operating income was RMB186.4 million (US$26.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB473.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Operating margin was 2.6% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 9.9% in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in gross margin, the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the consolidation of Bigo and other overseas expansion initiatives.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was RMB613.2 million (US$86.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB717.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin8 was 8.6% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 15.0% in the corresponding period of 2019.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB386.7 million (US$54.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB3,120.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Net margin was 5.4% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 65.3% in the corresponding period of 2019. The high net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. and high net margin in the first quarter of 2019 were mainly due to the remeasurement gain of the Company’s previously held interests in Bigo amounting to RMB2,669.3 million. The higher effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the profit (loss) structure and the different effective tax rates of YY, Huya and Bigo segments. Particularly, the Company did not receive much benefit from losses incurred by Bigo as a majority of Bigo’s business was subject to a low applicable tax rate in its jurisdiction.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB428.9 million (US$60.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB653.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-GAAP net margin9 was 6.0% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 13.7% in the corresponding period of 2019.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS10 was RMB4.49 (US$0.63) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB44.55 in the corresponding period of 2019. The high diluted net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2019 was mainly due to the remeasurement gain of the Company’s previously held interests in Bigo amounting to RMB2,669.3 million.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS11 was RMB4.80 (US$0.68) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB9.32 in the corresponding period of 2019.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB26,567.1 million (US$3,752.0 million). For the first quarter of 2020, net cash from operating activities was RMB373.7 million (US$52.8 million).

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a total of 1,610.4 million common shares, or the equivalent of 80.5 million ADSs, outstanding.

Business Outlook

This forecast no longer takes the operating results of Huya into account as the Company no longer consolidates the operating results of HUYA Inc. For the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB5.00 billion and RMB5.15 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 16.7% to 20.2%, excluding the revenue contribution from Huya in the same period of last year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China and elsewhere.

Recent Developments

On April 3, 2020, the Company announced that it had transferred 16,523,819 Class B ordinary shares of HUYA Inc. to Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$262.6 million in cash, pursuant to Tencent’s exercise of its option to purchase additional shares of Huya from the Company. The purchase price was determined based on the average closing prices of Huya’s American depositary shares in the last 20 trading days prior to the receipt of Tencent’s written exercise notice by JOYY and Huya in accordance with Huya’s second amended and restated shareholders agreement dated March 8, 2018. As a result of the closing of the share transfer, Tencent increased its voting power in Huya to 50.1% on a fully-diluted basis, or 50.9% calculated based on the total issued and outstanding shares of Huya. Upon the completion of the share transfer, Huya Inc. ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company and the Company will account for the investment in Huya using the equity method. As a result, the Company no longer consolidates financial statements of Huya, starting from the second quarter of 2020. The financial information of Huya will be presented in discontinued operations and will not be presented as a separate segment starting from the second quarter of 2020.

The Company today announced that its board of directors has authorized to extend its existing share repurchase plan, as previously approved by the board of directors in August 2019, for another 12-month period upon its original expiry date under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares between August 2019 and August 2021. The share repurchases may continue to be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. JOYY’s board of directors will review the share repurchase plan periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund repurchases made under this plan from its existing funds. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had repurchased approximately US$45.4 million of its shares.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY Inc. is a global social media platform. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China. In addition, JOYY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; imo, a global video communication app and other social applications. JOYY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. JOYY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc., non-GAAP net margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc., and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. is net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. is net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interests of JOYY Inc. is equal to the non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

1 Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc., is net income less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholder.

2 The high net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. in the first quarter of 2019 was mainly due to the remeasurement gain of the Company’s previously held interests in Bigo amounting to RMB2,669.3 million.

3 Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB42.2 million (US$6.0 million) and reversal of RMB2,466.9 million in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more details.

4 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5 Refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual items on YY’s platforms at least once during the period presented.

6 Assuming that the acquisition of Bigo Inc had occurred on January 1, 2019, the pro forma live streaming revenues of Bigo segment would be RMB1,025.4 million and the live streaming revenue growth rate of Bigo will be 92.4% in the first quarter.

7 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

8 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

9 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

December

31,

2019 March

31,

2020 March

31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,893,538 4,018,886 567,575 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 4,892 4,892 691 Short-term deposits 16,770,885 16,338,279 2,307,406 Restricted short-term deposits 653,034 303,018 42,794 Short-term investments 5,622,189 5,902,064 833,531 Accounts receivable, net 762,018 898,513 126,894 Amounts due from related parties 17,262 38,372 5,419 Financing receivables, net 105,344 42,556 6,010 Prepayments and other current assets 970,807 922,815 130,327 Total current assets 28,799,969 28,469,395 4,020,647 Non-current assets Deferred tax assets 127,635 162,048 22,886 Investments 2,362,907 2,999,788 423,651 Property and equipment, net 2,256,360 2,329,767 329,026 Land use rights, net 1,736,544 1,724,520 243,549 Intangible assets, net 3,179,863 3,039,279 429,228 Right-of-use assets, net 275,607 277,360 39,171 Goodwill 12,947,192 13,149,132 1,857,012 Financing receivables, net 129,380 129,380 18,272 Other non-current assets 394,026 408,745 57,726 Total non-current assets 23,409,514 24,220,019 3,420,521 Total assets 52,209,483 52,689,414 7,441,168 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 124,551 132,081 18,653 Deferred revenue 1,343,308 1,230,003 173,710 Advances from customers 150,091 141,108 19,928 Income taxes payable 451,623 472,801 66,772 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 4,673,000 4,271,030 603,185 Amounts due to related parties 222,281 161,038 22,743 Lease liabilities due within one year 115,564 131,473 18,568 Short-term loans 557,203 370,565 52,334 Total current liabilities 7,637,621 6,910,099 975,893 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 5,008,571 5,190,612 733,054 Lease liabilities 162,779 156,184 22,057 Deferred revenue 240,541 244,366 34,511 Deferred tax liabilities 264,639 274,783 38,807 Other non-current liabilities 11,495 5,689 803 Total non-current liabilities 5,688,025 5,871,634 829,232 Total liabilities 13,325,646 12,781,733 1,805,125

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

December

31,

2019 March

31,

2020 March

31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ Mezzanine equity 466,071 483,634 68,302 Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,301,845,404 shares issued and 1,293,162,504 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 1,303,271,424 shares issued and 1,283,903,148 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020, respectively) 80 80 11 Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively) 24 24 3 Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 8,682,900 and 19,368,276 shares held as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively) (168,072 ) (320,858 ) (45,314 ) Additional paid-in capital 21,921,562 22,189,916 3,133,815 Statutory reserves 149,961 149,961 21,179 Retained earnings 10,272,122 10,638,829 1,502,492 Accumulated other comprehensive income 890,209 1,191,898 168,328 Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 33,065,886 33,849,850 4,780,514 Non-controlling interests 5,351,880 5,574,197 787,227 Total shareholders’ equity(1) 38,417,766 39,424,047 5,567,741 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 52,209,483 52,689,414 7,441,168





(1) On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASC326, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses” using modified-retrospective transition approach. Following the adoption of this guidance, a cumulative-effect adjustment to shareholders’ equity, amounting to RMB12.1 million, was recognized as of January 1, 2020.

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended March

31,

2019 December

31,

2019 March

31,

2020 March

31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Live streaming 4,485,020 7,146,572 6,756,251 954,165 Others 295,564 471,587 393,194 55,530 Total net revenues 4,780,584 7,618,159 7,149,445 1,009,695 Cost of revenues(1) (3,160,325 ) (5,101,009 ) (4,945,823 ) (698,484 ) Gross profit 1,620,259 2,517,150 2,203,622 311,211 Operating expenses(1) Research and development expenses (404,736 ) (802,267 ) (722,222 ) (101,997 ) Sales and marketing expenses (534,236 ) (1,026,417 ) (1,038,800 ) (146,707 ) General and administrative expenses (276,424 ) (468,264 ) (288,342 ) (40,722 ) Total operating expenses (1,215,396 ) (2,296,948 ) (2,049,364 ) (289,426 ) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business 82,699 - - Other income 68,688 59,290 32,137 4,539 Operating income 473,551 362,191 186,395 26,324 Other non-operating expenses - - (22,010 ) (3,108 ) Interest expense (6,219 ) (124,574 ) (124,515 ) (17,585 ) Interest income and investment income 148,289 225,531 200,133 28,264 Foreign currency exchange gain (losses), net 1,333 (21,731 ) (13,404 ) (1,893 ) Gain on disposal of investments - - 108,903 15,380 Gain on fair value change of investments 2,649,843 26,670 335,954 47,446 Fair value change on derivatives - (14,258 ) 10,346 1,461 Income before income tax expenses 3,266,797 453,829 681,802 96,289 Income tax expenses (123,971 ) (192,184 ) (182,012 ) (25,705 ) Income before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 3,142,826 261,645 499,790 70,584 Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 7,156 3,176 (13,104 ) (1,851 ) Net income 3,149,982 264,821 486,686 68,733 Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders 29,549 92,024 100,021 14,126 Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. 3,120,433 172,797 386,665 54,607 Less: Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value 9,365 9,790 9,705 1,371 Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares 6,730 7,036 6,975 985 Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 3,104,338 155,971 369,985 52,251

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended March

31,

2019 December

31,

2019 March

31,

2020 March

31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$



Net income per ADS —Basic 44.93 1.95 4.63 0.65 —Diluted 44.55 1.87 4.49 0.63 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS —Basic 69,097,090 79,917,791 79,980,844 79,980,844 —Diluted 69,640,885 81,102,544 81,410,241 81,410,241

(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:

Three Months Ended March

31,

2019 December

31

2019 March

31,

2020 March

31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ PRC 4,189,410 5,701,605 5,051,165 713,361 Non-PRC 295,610 1,444,967 1,705,086 240,804

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended March

31,

2019 December

31

2019 March

31,

2020 March

31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 14,309 30,733 26,529 3,747 Research and development expenses 70,607 145,887 124,323 17,558 Sales and marketing expenses 1,976 4,647 4,493 635 General and administrative expenses 94,877 73,195 85,252 12,040

JOYY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended March

31,

2019 December

31,

2019 March

31,

2020 March

31,

2020 RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income 473,551 362,191 186,395 26,324 Share-based compensation expenses 181,769 254,462 240,597 33,980 Impairment of goodwill and investments - 52,334 - - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business - (82,699 ) - - Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 62,000 194,982 186,189 26,295 Non-GAAP operating income 717,320 781,270 613,181 86,599





Net income 3,149,982 264,821 486,686 68,733 Share-based compensation expenses 181,769 254,462 240,597 33,980 Impairment of goodwill and investments - 52,334 - - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business - (82,699 ) - - Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 62,000 194,982 186,189 26,295 Gain on disposal of investments - - (108,903 ) (15,380 ) Gain on fair value change of investments(1) (2,649,843 ) (26,670 ) (335,954 ) (47,446 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(1) (5,495 ) 2,060 2,433 344 Fair value change on derivatives - 14,258 (10,346 ) (1,461 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 102,510 102,242 14,439 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (16,996 ) (30,889 ) 21,095 2,979 Non-GAAP net income 721,417 745,169 584,039 82,483





Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 3,104,338 155,971 369,985 52,251 Share-based compensation expenses 181,769 254,462 240,597 33,980 Impairment of goodwill and investments - 52,334 - - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business - (82,699 ) - - Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 62,000 194,982 186,189 26,295 Gain on disposal of investments - - (108,903 ) (15,380 ) Gain on fair value change of investments (2,649,843 ) (26,670 ) (335,954 ) (47,446 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (5,495 ) 2,060 2,433 344 Fair value change on derivatives - 14,258 (10,346 ) (1,461 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 102,510 102,242 14,439 Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders 16,095 16,826 16,680 2,356 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (16,996 ) (30,889 ) 21,095 2,979 Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss (gain) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders (38,346 ) (52,381 ) (55,108 ) (7,783 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 653,522 600,764 428,910 60,574





Non-GAAP net income per ADS —Basic 9.46 7.52 5.36 0.76 —Diluted 9.32 6.70 4.80 0.68 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS —Basic 69,097,090 79,917,791 79,980,844 79,980,844 —Diluted 69,640,885 91,529,644 91,837,341 91,837,341





(1) Gain (loss) on fair value change of equity investees’ investments was reclassified to the Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments from Gain on fair value change of investments.

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 YY Huya Bigo Elimination(1) Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Live streaming 2,509,431 2,274,490 1,972,330 - 6,756,251 954,165 Others 121,141 137,458 134,595 - 393,194 55,530 Total net revenues 2,630,572 2,411,948 2,106,925 - 7,149,445 1,009,695 Cost of revenues(2) (1,540,085 ) (1,937,145 ) (1,468,593 ) - (4,945,823 ) (698,484 ) Gross profit 1,090,487 474,803 638,332 - 2,203,622 311,211 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (269,811 ) (156,058 ) (296,353 ) - (722,222 ) (101,997 ) Sales and marketing expenses (258,994 ) (106,536 ) (673,270 ) - (1,038,800 ) (146,707 ) General and administrative expenses (114,940 ) (90,206 ) (83,196 ) - (288,342 ) (40,722 ) Total operating expenses (643,745 ) (352,800 ) (1,052,819 ) - (2,049,364 ) (289,426 ) Other income 14,710 11,327 6,100 - 32,137 4,539 Operating income (loss) 461,452 133,330 (408,387 ) - 186,395 26,324 Other non-operating expenses (10,000 ) (10,010 ) (2,000 ) - (22,010 ) (3,108 ) Interest expenses (122,238 ) - (16,050 ) 13,773 (124,515 ) (17,585 ) Interest income and investment income 127,592 85,740 574 (13,773 ) 200,133 28,264 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (5,436 ) (1,425 ) (6,543 ) - (13,404 ) (1,893 ) Fair value change on derivatives 10,346 - - - 10,346 1,461 Gain on disposal of investments 108,903 - - - 108,903 15,380 Gain on fair value change of investments 333,794 2,160 - - 335,954 47,446 Income (loss) before income tax expenses 904,413 209,795 (432,406 ) - 681,802 96,289 Income tax (expenses) benefits (163,393 ) (37,556 ) 18,937 - (182,012 ) (25,705 ) Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 741,020 172,239 (413,469 ) - 499,790 70,584 Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes (12,091 ) (1,013 ) - - (13,104 ) (1,851 ) Net income (loss) 728,929 171,226 (413,469 ) - 486,686 68,733





(1) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments. (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 YY Huya Bigo Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 2,732 14,880 8,917 26,529 3,747 Research and development expenses 20,398 36,323 67,602 124,323 17,558 Sales and marketing expenses 793 2,578 1,122 4,493 635 General and administrative expenses 36,768 40,050 8,434 85,252 12,040

JOYY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 YY Huya Bigo Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 461,452 133,330 (408,387 ) 186,395 26,324 Share-based compensation expenses 60,691 93,831 86,075 240,597 33,980 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - - 186,189 186,189 26,295 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 522,143 227,161 (136,123 ) 613,181 86,599





Net income (loss) 728,929 171,226 (413,469 ) 486,686 68,733 Share-based compensation expenses 60,691 93,831 86,075 240,597 33,980 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - - 186,189 186,189 26,295 Gain on disposal of investments (108,903 ) - - (108,903 ) (15,380 ) Gain on fair value change of investments (333,794 ) (2,160 ) - (335,954 ) (47,446 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 2,433 - - 2,433 344 Fair value change on derivatives (10,346 ) - - (10,346 ) (1,461 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 102,242 - - 102,242 14,439 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 44,747 540 (24,192 ) 21,095 2,979 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 485,999 263,437 (165,397 ) 584,039 82,483

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 YY(1) Huya Bigo Elimination(2) Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Live streaming 3,161,700 2,346,141 1,638,731 - 7,146,572 1,026,541 Others 184,708 121,329 165,550 - 471,587 67,739 Total net revenues 3,346,408 2,467,470 1,804,281 - 7,618,159 1,094,280 Cost of revenues(3) (1,842,255 ) (2,000,909 ) (1,257,845 ) - (5,101,009 ) (732,714 ) Gross profit 1,504,153 466,561 546,436 - 2,517,150 361,566 Operating expenses(3) Research and development expenses (321,240 ) (178,290 ) (302,737 ) - (802,267 ) (115,238 ) Sales and marketing expenses (299,985 ) (118,324 ) (608,108 ) - (1,026,417 ) (147,436 ) General and administrative expenses (245,533 ) (96,367 ) (126,364 ) - (468,264 ) (67,262 ) Total operating expenses (866,758 ) (392,981 ) (1,037,209 ) - (2,296,948 ) (329,936 ) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business 82,699 - - - 82,699 11,879 Other income 29,929 28,046 1,315 - 59,290 8,516 Operating income (loss) 750,023 101,626 (489,458 ) - 362,191 52,025 Interest expenses (123,570 ) - (15,282 ) 14,278 (124,574 ) (17,894 ) Interest income and investment income 150,749 88,346 714 (14,278 ) 225,531 32,396 Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net (2,221 ) 99 (19,609 ) - (21,731 ) (3,121 ) Fair value change on derivatives (14,258 ) - - - (14,258 ) (2,048 ) Gain on fair value change of investments 26,670 - - - 26,670 3,831 Income (loss) before income tax expenses 787,393 190,071 (523,635 ) - 453,829 65,189 Income tax (expenses) benefits (170,114 ) (27,599 ) 5,529 - (192,184 ) (27,606 ) Income (loss) before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 617,279 162,472 (518,106 ) - 261,645 37,583 Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 5,978 (2,802 ) - - 3,176 456 Net income (loss) 623,257 159,670 (518,106 ) - 264,821 38,039





(1) In 2019 the segment of “YY Live” was renamed as “YY”. (2) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments. (3) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 YY Huya Bigo Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 7,189 14,806 8,738 30,733 4,415 Research and development expenses 38,211 36,369 71,307 145,887 20,955 Sales and marketing expenses 917 2,640 1,090 4,647 667 General and administrative expenses 35,433 28,370 9,392 73,195 10,514

JOYY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 YY Huya Bigo Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 750,023 101,626 (489,458 ) 362,191 52,025 Share-based compensation expenses 81,750 82,185 90,527 254,462 36,551 Impairment of goodwill and investments 52,334 - - 52,334 7,517 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business (82,699 ) - - (82,699 ) (11,879 ) Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - - 194,982 194,982 28,007 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 801,408 183,811 (203,949 ) 781,270 112,221 Net income (loss) 623,257 159,670 (518,106 ) 264,821 38,039 Share-based compensation expenses 81,750 82,185 90,527 254,462 36,551 Impairment of goodwill and investments 52,334 - - 52,334 7,517 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business (82,699 ) - - (82,699 ) (11,879 ) Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - - 194,982 194,982 28,007 Gain on fair value change of investments (26,670 ) - - (26,670 ) (3,831 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 2,060 - - 2,060 296 Fair value change on derivatives 14,258 - - 14,258 2,048 Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 102,510 - - 102,510 14,725 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 9,235 - (40,124 ) (30,889 ) (4,437 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 776,035 241,855 (272,721 ) 745,169 107,036

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 YY(1) Huya Bigo(2) Elimination(3) Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Live streaming 2,566,523 1,552,482 366,015 - 4,485,020 668,289 Others 186,733 78,996 29,835 - 295,564 44,040 Total net revenues 2,753,256 1,631,478 395,850 - 4,780,584 712,329 Cost of revenues(4) (1,548,046 ) (1,358,105 ) (254,174 ) - (3,160,325 ) (470,903 ) Gross profit 1,205,210 273,373 141,676 - 1,620,259 241,426 Operating expenses(4) Research and development expenses (235,502 ) (90,044 ) (79,190 ) - (404,736 ) (60,308 ) Sales and marketing expenses (266,317 ) (78,164 ) (189,755 ) - (534,236 ) (79,604 ) General and administrative expenses (163,364 ) (85,811 ) (27,249 ) - (276,424 ) (41,188 ) Total operating expenses (665,183 ) (254,019 ) (296,194 ) - (1,215,396 ) (181,100 ) Other income 58,066 8,864 1,758 - 68,688 10,235 Operating income (loss) 598,093 28,218 (152,760 ) - 473,551 70,561 Interest expenses (6,219 ) - (1,395 ) 1,395 (6,219 ) (927 ) Interest income and investment income 94,745 54,585 354 (1,395 ) 148,289 22,096 Foreign currency exchange (losses) gain, net (965 ) (374 ) 2,672 - 1,333 199 Gain on fair value change of investments 2,649,843 - - - 2,649,843 394,839 Income (loss) before income tax expenses 3,335,497 82,429 (151,129 ) - 3,266,797 486,768 Income tax (expenses) benefits (110,380 ) (18,968 ) 5,377 - (123,971 ) (18,472 ) Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 3,225,117 63,461 (145,752 ) - 3,142,826 468,296 Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 7,157 (1 ) - - 7,156 1,066 Net income (loss) 3,232,274 63,460 (145,752 ) - 3,149,982 469,362





(1) In 2019 the segment of “YY Live” was renamed as “YY”. (2) On March 4, 2019, JOYY completed the acquisition of Bigo. Therefore, Bigo’s financial results from March 4, 2019 to March 31, 2019 were included in JOYY’s consolidated financial statements. (3) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments. (4) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 YY Huya Bigo Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 7,224 4,020 3,065 14,309 2,132 Research and development expenses 25,992 11,824 32,791 70,607 10,521 Sales and marketing expenses 552 904 520 1,976 294 General and administrative expenses 38,194 51,078 5,605 94,877 14,137

JOYY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)