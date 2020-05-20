Jostens Virtual Championship Ring Ceremony Experience is being offered to college and university athletic departments at no cost.

Jostens Virtual Championship Ring Ceremony Experience is being offered to college and university athletic departments at no cost.

Minneapolis, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for college and professional sports teams, has introduced a free on-line “Virtual Championship Ring Ceremony Experience” to help university and college athletic departments celebrate their student-athletes, coaches and staff during these extraordinary times.

Jostens Virtual Championship Ring Ceremony Experience has been designed for the college market to deliver exclusive digital tools to help athletic departments plan and execute a championship ring ceremony on-line, in the event traditional ring ceremonies are unable to occur due to COVID-19. The virtual toolset is provided at no cost to athletic departments.

“There is no greater symbol of athletic accomplishment than the ring, and Jostens recognizes the importance of celebrating that achievement together as a team,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens College and Professional Sports Division. “Innovation has always been a core principle at Jostens. As we navigate these unprecedented times, Jostens felt compelled to create a tool to help teams come together and celebrate their season. Our Virtual Championship Ring Ceremony Experience is a way for athletic departments to recognize their student-athletes, coaches and staff and relive the championship season, even though they may be apart.”

Jostens is the leading ring provider in the college championship market, celebrating hundreds of conference, regional, and national champions every year. It also produces championship rings for teams across all major professional sports leagues and thousands of high schools to celebrate champions at every level.

The Jostens Virtual Championship Ring Ceremony Experience delivers free digital tools including a planning guide, digital invitations, ceremony slide templates, ring reveal resources, industry best practices and more.

Free access to Jostens Virtual Championship Ring Ceremony Experience is available through Jostens college sales representatives.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachment

Jeff Peterson Jostens 952.830.3348 jeff.peterson@jostens.com