Poised to reach over 87.2 Million Tons by the year 2025, Synthetic Fibers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.1 Million Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 841.7 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synthetic Fibers will reach a market size of 5 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 8.1 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in TextileManufacture Recent Market Activity Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry Future Prospects Remain Optimistic Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive Demand for Synthetic Fibers Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) andTheir Sources Global Competitor Market Shares Textile Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers ChallengesWidespread Adoption of CellulosicMan-Made Fibers Rising Preference for Polyester Drives DownInterest in Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpetindustry Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to ExhibitHealthy Growth Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demandin End-Use Industries Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading AramidFiber Category Meta-Aramid Fibers High Temperature Fibers Technical Fibers Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with FluorescentNanoparticles Developed for Anti- CounterfeitingApplications Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

COMPETITION



