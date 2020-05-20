New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896478/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$12.7 Billion by the year 2025, Silicon Wafers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$454.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$366.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Silicon Wafers will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





SEMICONDUCTOR FABRICATION MATERIALS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity Semiconductors Market: A Preview Supply Chain in the Semiconductor (IC) Industry Semiconductor Fabrication Material: An Introductory Prelude Current State of the Economy: A Key Growth Indicator Global Competitor Market Shares Semiconductor Fabrication Material Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift Towards Digital ICs to Foster Growth Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers Increased Outsourcing by Fabless Companies to Boost Semiconductor Foundry Industry - A Boon for Fabrication Materials Market Electronic Device Markets: Critical to Semiconductor Fabrication Material Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for IC Fabrication Material Opportunity Indicators Increased Use in LCD TVs Drives Demand Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver Automotive Electronics Add to the Demand Robust Growth in Mobile Phone Subscriptions Augurs Well for the Market Smartphones Sales Growth Bodes Well for IC Fabrication Material Market Manufacturers Look for Alternative Source of Supply of Rare Earth Elements Industry Seeks Investment in New Fabrication Material Product Innovations & Technology Developments - Critical to Survival for Suppliers A Look into Product Markets Silicon Wafers - The Traditional Revenue Contributor CMP Slurry Market Positioned for Strong Growth Technological Developments Drive Expansion in CMP Slurries Technological Developments Drive Expansion in CMP Slurries Arsenic Sustains Applications in Electronics Amid Hazardous Health Effects Steady Demand for Photoresists Wet Chemicals SI GaAs Bulk Substrates - Witness Growing Demand Developing Markets - The Linchpin for Growth Migration of Fabrication Material Production to Low Cost Countries: An Ongoing Trend Taiwan: A Hot Spot for Semiconductors & A Major Market for Semiconductor Fabrication Material

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Silicon Wafers (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Silicon Wafers (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Silicon Wafers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Photoresists & Adjuncts (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Photoresists & Adjuncts (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Photoresists & Adjuncts (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Electronic Gases (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Electronic Gases (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Electronic Gases (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: CMP Materials (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: CMP Materials (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: CMP Materials (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 23: Canadian Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 24: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for Semiconductor Fabrication Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: Japanese Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 35: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: French Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 42: German Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Semiconductor Fabrication Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: United Kingdom Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 50: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 55: Rest of World Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Rest of World Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 86

