Poised to reach over US$73.3 Billion by the year 2025, Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable will reach a market size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$20.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Emerging Markets Fire up Insulated Wire and Cable Market Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries to Lend Traction Improvement in Global GDP Performance - Signs of Optimistic Market Outlook Impact of World Economic Recession in Retrospect The Road Ahead Global Competitor Market Shares Insulated Wire and Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Telecommunications Industry - Largest Revenue Contributor Fiber Optics Wires & Cables Gains Widespread Popularity Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic and Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare Fiber Optics - The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables’ Demand Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Overdrive Power Infrastructure - Growth Carries on Unabated Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends Traction Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables - Changing Operating Environment Residential & Commercial Construction Sector - Revival Aids Building Wire & Cable Market Building Renovations to Boost Demand Computers and Consumer Electronics - A High Growth Market Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables Auto Production Resurgence Strengthens Market Prospects Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Gains Soaring Popularity of Electric Vehicles Powers Growth The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables Oil and Gas Industry - Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds Innovative Cable Systems Lead to Extremely Fast, Easier and Reliable Industrial Networking Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material Green House Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for Insulation Flame Retardant Compounds in Demand for Wire Insulation High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide Emphasis on Green Materials Environmental Regulations and the Cable Industry Dow’s Innovative TR-XLPE Medium-Voltage Compound for Cable Insulation AGC’s Fluon EFTA C88AXMP-HT

