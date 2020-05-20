New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$38.4 Million by the year 2025, Light Duty Vehicles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$581.2 Thousand to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$499.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Light Duty Vehicles will reach a market size of US$2.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





NATURAL GAS VEHICLES (NGVS) MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of the Automotive Industry Shifts Focus to Cleaner Technologies Recent Market Activity Growing Stringency of Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus Squarely on NGVs Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives Catalyze Adoption Rates in the Market Enhanced Tax Sops to Fuel Growth and Encourage Infrastructure Development CV Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Corporate Carbon Footprint Goals & Achieve Higher Fuel Economy Soft Oil Prices & the Resulting Narrowing of Cost Differentials Step Up the Competition Posed by Conventional Automobiles Why Global Oil Prices Have Fallen? What Does it Mean for the NGV Market? Natural Gas Production & Pricing Scenario: A Review Led by the U.S, Natural Gas Production Continues to Rise Unlike Stable Prices in the U.S. & Europe, Prices in Asia Turn Volatile Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

NGV OEMs AB Volvo (Sweden) Alexander Dennis Limited (Scotland) Autocar, LLC (USA) Daimler AG (Germany) Ford Motor Company (USA) General Motors Company (USA) GILLIG, LLC (USA) Isuzu Motors Ltd. (Japan) Iveco Bus (France) MAN SE (Germany) Maruti Suzuki India Limited (India) Volkswagen AG (Germany) Natural Gas Vehicles Component Manufacturers Agility Fuel Systems (USA) Altech-Eco Corp. (USA) Clean Air Power Limited (UK) Cummins, Inc. (USA) Quantum Fuel Systems LLC (USA) Venchurs Vehicle Systems (USA) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (USA) Westport Innovations (Canada) Worthington Industries (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EVs Cast a Long Shadow of Threat Across the NGV Market Developing Markets Led by Asia-Pacific to Power Future Growth in the Market Developed Markets Lay Low Emerging Markets Use NGVs as a "Bridge" To a Cleaner Future Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration NGV Methane Emissions & Methane Emissions from the Natural Gas Supply Chain Threaten to Erode Climatic Benefit Rise of Bio-CNG Vehicles to Counter the Methane Emission Threat to Benefit NGVs Adsorbent Natural Gas Vehicle Technology Promises Higher Density Fuel Storage and Easier Refueling for Light Duty Vehicles Logistics & Public Transportation: The Largest Markets for NGVs Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for NGVs in the Logistics Industry Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate Fuel Development of Cross Continent and Cross Country Highway Network Bodes Well for NGVs in Road Freight Transportation Natural Gas-Powered Bus Rapid Transit Services Ensure Mobility with Reduced Emissions Retrofitted CNG Vehicles Expand Market Opportunities in the Aftermarket Luxury Vehicles Adopt CNG to Meet Stringent EU CO2 Reduction Targets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

