TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (the "Company") (TSX:TF) announced the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual Meeting held on May 14, 2020. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 6, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Ugo Bizzarri 24,326,509 98.33 413,326 1.67 Cameron Goodnough 24,456,624 98.86 283,211 1.14 Steven Scott 23,941,854 96.77 797,981 3.23 W. Glenn Shyba 24,481,953 98.96 257,882 1.04 Pamela Spackman 24,537,032 99.18 202,803 0.82 R. Blair Tamblyn 22,301,906 90.15 2,437,929 9.85 Derek J. Watchorn 24,480,821 98.95 259,014 1.05

At the Annual Meeting, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company’s auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.