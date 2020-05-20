New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864358/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$78.5 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile Learning will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Learning will reach a market size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move Recent Market Activity M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic & Enterprise Sectors Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market Fast Facts on Mobile Usage Opportunity Indicators Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer & Enterprise Sectors Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital Education M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market Global Competitor Market Shares Mobile Learning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adobe Inc. (USA) Apple, Inc. (USA) AT&T, Inc. (USA) Blackboard, Inc. (USA) Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA) Kineo (UK) Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada) dominKnow, Inc. (Canada) IBM Corporation (USA) PeopleFluent (USA) Promethean Ltd. (UK) Saba Software, Inc. (USA) SAP SE (Germany) Skillsoft Corporation (USA) SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA) Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates Market Growth Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M- Learning Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs Well for M-Learning Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet Devices Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile-based Collaborative Learning Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market Education Apps Grow in Prominence Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher- Generated Content Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to the Needy Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning Mobile Learning and MOOCs M-Learning in Business Settings Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile Technology Learning & Training through Mobile Devices Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology-Based Learning Ranked by Importance M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for CorporateTraining Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate Training Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M-Learning in Corporate Sector M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and Performance Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of Mobile Apps BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for Mobile Learning Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5 Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee Training Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M - Learning Market Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness of Mobile Learning Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning Experience Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for Multi-Screen Learners Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context-Sensitive Content Rendering Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials without Network Connectivity Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning Technology Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Learning Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Mobile Learning Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Mobile Learning Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Mobile Learning Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Mobile Learning Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Mobile Learning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Mobile Learning Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Mobile Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Mobile Learning Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Mobile Learning Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Mobile Learning Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Mobile Learning Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Mobile Learning Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Mobile Learning Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Mobile Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Learning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Mobile Learning Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Mobile Learning Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Mobile Learning Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 28: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Mobile Learning Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Mobile Learning Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Mobile Learning Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Mobile Learning Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Mobile Learning Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Learning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Mobile Learning Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 41: Mobile Learning Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Mobile Learning Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 44: Mobile Learning Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Mobile Learning Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Mobile Learning Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Mobile Learning Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Mobile Learning Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Mobile Learning Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Mobile Learning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Mobile Learning Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 57: Mobile Learning Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Mobile Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Mobile Learning Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Mobile Learning Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 76

