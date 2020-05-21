New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864202/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$9.6 Billion by the year 2025, Supercapacitor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$232.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$187.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Supercapacitor will reach a market size of US$449.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





CAPACITORS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Capacitors An Introduction Types of Capacitors Recent Market Activity Supercapacitors - A Review Supercapacitor Materials Automotive Electronics - A Market Laden with Immense Potential for Electronic Capacitors Global Competitor Market Shares Capacitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abracon LLC (USA) API Technologies Corp. (USA) Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland) ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH (Germany) Hitachi AIC, Inc. (Japan) KEMET Corporation (USA) Kyocera Corporation (Japan) Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan) NEC TOKIN Corporation (Japan) Nichicon Corporation (Japan) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea) Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China) Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan) TDK Corporation (Japan) TE Connectivity Ltd. (USA) Vishay Intertechnology (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electronic Capacitors - A Review Ceramic Capacitors - The Largest Revenue Contributor Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Technological Advancements to Spur Growth in the Global MLCC Market Leading Players in the Ceramic Capacitors Market Low Voltage Ceramic Capacitor Market -An Insight Aluminum Capacitors Market - A Review Lead Based Variants -The Dominant Product Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Competitive Scenario Japanese Players Lead the Fray China Dominates Low-end Sector, While Japan Leads Market for High End Products Vacuum Capacitors Market - A Review Low Voltage Capacitor Market High Costs - Major Drawback for Tantalum Capacitors Usage of Capacitors in Smartphones on the Rise Surging LEDs Demand Fuels Requirement for Sophisticated Ceramic Capacitors Innovation in Capacitors - A Road to Success High-Capacitance Capacitors Lead the Market Miniature Components Rule the Roost Optimistic Growth Prospects for High Voltage Capacitors Capacitor Products for Solar Applications Increase Supercapacitors Market Developments in DC-Link Capacitor Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Capacitors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Capacitors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Capacitors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Supercapacitor (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Supercapacitor (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Supercapacitor (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Ceramic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Ceramic (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Ceramic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Aluminium (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Aluminium (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Aluminium (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Tantalum (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Tantalum (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Tantalum (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Paper & Film (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Paper & Film (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Paper & Film (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Polarized (Polarization) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Polarized (Polarization) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Polarized (Polarization) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Non-Polarized (Polarization) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Non-Polarized (Polarization) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Non-Polarized (Polarization) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Energy & Power (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Energy & Power (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Energy & Power (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Communication & Technology (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Communication & Technology (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Communication & Technology (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Industrial Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Industrial Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Industrial Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 45: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Capacitors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 46: United States Capacitors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Capacitors Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: United States Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: United States Capacitors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Capacitors Market in the United States by Polarization: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: United States Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: United States Capacitors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Capacitors Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 54: Capacitors Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 55: Canadian Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Canadian Capacitors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Capacitors Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 58: Canadian Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Canadian Capacitors Historic Market Review by Polarization in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 60: Capacitors Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Polarization for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 61: Canadian Capacitors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Capacitors Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 63: Canadian Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 64: Japanese Market for Capacitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Capacitors Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Japanese Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Japanese Market for Capacitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Capacitors Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Japanese Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Japanese Capacitors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Capacitors Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 73: Chinese Capacitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Chinese Capacitors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Chinese Capacitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 78: Chinese Capacitors Market by Polarization: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Chinese Demand for Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Capacitors Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Chinese Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Capacitors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario: (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 82: European Capacitors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 83: Capacitors Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Capacitors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: European Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 86: Capacitors Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: European Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020-2027 Table 89: Capacitors Market in Europe in US$ Million by Polarization: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: European Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: European Capacitors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 92: Capacitors Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: European Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 94: Capacitors Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: French Capacitors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 96: French Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Capacitors Market in France by Polarization: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: French Capacitors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 99: French Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Capacitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: French Capacitors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: French Capacitors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 103: Capacitors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: German Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: German Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Capacitors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: German Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 108: German Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Capacitors Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: German Capacitors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 112: Italian Capacitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Italian Capacitors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 115: Italian Capacitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 117: Italian Capacitors Market by Polarization: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Italian Demand for Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Capacitors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Italian Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Capacitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Capacitors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: United Kingdom Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Capacitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Capacitors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: United Kingdom Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: United Kingdom Capacitors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 129: Capacitors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 130: Spanish Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Spanish Capacitors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 132: Capacitors Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Spanish Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Spanish Capacitors Historic Market Review by Polarization in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 135: Capacitors Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Polarization for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Spanish Capacitors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Capacitors Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 138: Spanish Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 139: Russian Capacitors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Capacitors Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 141: Russian Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Russian Capacitors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Capacitors Market in Russia by Polarization: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 144: Russian Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Russian Capacitors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Capacitors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 147: Capacitors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 148: Rest of Europe Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 149: Capacitors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Rest of Europe Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Rest of Europe Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020-2027 Table 152: Capacitors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Polarization: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Rest of Europe Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Rest of Europe Capacitors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 155: Capacitors Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Rest of Europe Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 157: Asia-Pacific Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 158: Capacitors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Capacitors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Asia-Pacific Capacitors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 162: Asia-Pacific Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Capacitors Market in Asia-Pacific by Polarization: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Asia-Pacific Capacitors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 165: Asia-Pacific Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Capacitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 167: Asia-Pacific Capacitors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Asia-Pacific Capacitors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 169: Capacitors Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Australian Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 171: Australian Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Capacitors Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Australian Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 174: Australian Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Capacitors Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: Australian Capacitors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 177: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 178: Indian Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Indian Capacitors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Capacitors Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: Indian Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Indian Capacitors Historic Market Review by Polarization in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 183: Capacitors Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Polarization for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: Indian Capacitors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Capacitors Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 186: Indian Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 187: Capacitors Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: South Korean Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Capacitors Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: South Korean Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 192: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Capacitors Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: South Korean Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Capacitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Capacitors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Capacitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Capacitors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2012-2019 Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Capacitors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Capacitors Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 205: Latin American Capacitors Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 206: Capacitors Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 207: Latin American Capacitors Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 208: Latin American Capacitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 210: Latin American Capacitors Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Latin American Capacitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 213: Latin American Capacitors Marketby Polarization: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 214: Latin American Demand for Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Capacitors Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 216: Latin American Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 217: Argentinean Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 218: Capacitors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 219: Argentinean Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Argentinean Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020-2027 Table 221: Capacitors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Polarization: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 222: Argentinean Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Argentinean Capacitors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 224: Capacitors Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 225: Argentinean Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 226: Capacitors Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 227: Brazilian Capacitors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 228: Brazilian Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Capacitors Market in Brazil by Polarization: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Brazilian Capacitors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 231: Brazilian Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Capacitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 233: Brazilian Capacitors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 234: Brazilian Capacitors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 235: Capacitors Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 236: Mexican Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 237: Mexican Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Capacitors Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 239: Mexican Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 240: Mexican Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Capacitors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 242: Mexican Capacitors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 243: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 244: Rest of Latin America Capacitors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 245: Capacitors Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 246: Rest of Latin America Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 247: Rest of Latin America Capacitors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: Capacitors Market in Rest of Latin America by Polarization: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 249: Rest of Latin America Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 250: Rest of Latin America Capacitors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 251: Capacitors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 252: Capacitors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 253: The Middle East Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 254: Capacitors Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 255: The Middle East Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 256: The Middle East Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 257: The Middle East Capacitors Historic Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 258: Capacitors Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 259: The Middle East Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020 to 2027 Table 260: The Middle East Capacitors Historic Marketby Polarization in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 261: Capacitors Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Polarization for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 262: The Middle East Capacitors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 263: Capacitors Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 264: The Middle East Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 265: Iranian Market for Capacitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 266: Capacitors Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 267: Iranian Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 268: Iranian Market for Capacitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 269: Capacitors Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Iranian Capacitors Market Share Analysis by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 271: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 272: Iranian Capacitors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 273: Capacitors Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 274: Israeli Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 275: Capacitors Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 276: Israeli Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 277: Israeli Capacitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020-2027 Table 278: Capacitors Market in Israel in US$ Million by Polarization: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 279: Israeli Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 280: Israeli Capacitors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 281: Capacitors Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 282: Israeli Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 283: Saudi Arabian Capacitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 285: Saudi Arabian Capacitors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 286: Saudi Arabian Capacitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 288: Saudi Arabian Capacitors Market by Polarization: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 289: Saudi Arabian Demand for Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 290: Capacitors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 291: Saudi Arabian Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 292: Capacitors Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 293: United Arab Emirates Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 294: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 295: Capacitors Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: United Arab Emirates Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 297: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Capacitors Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: United Arab Emirates Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 300: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 301: Capacitors Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 302: Rest of Middle East Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 303: Rest of Middle East Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 304: Capacitors Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization for the Period 2020-2027 Table 305: Rest of Middle East Capacitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Polarization: 2012-2019 Table 306: Rest of Middle East Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: Capacitors Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 308: Rest of Middle East Capacitors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 309: Capacitors Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 310: African Capacitors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 311: Capacitors Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 312: African Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 313: African Capacitors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polarization: 2020 to 2027 Table 314: Capacitors Market in Africa by Polarization: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 315: African Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by Polarization: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 316: African Capacitors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 317: Capacitors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 318: Capacitors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 123

