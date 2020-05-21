New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864179/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over 17 Million Units by the year 2025, Spinning Machines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 272.5 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 236.7 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Spinning Machines will reach a market size of 928.7 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.2 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fast Growing Non-Woven Fabrics Demand toDrive the Global Market for Textile Machinery Recent Market Activity World Textile Machinery Shipments Spinning Machinery Draw Texturing Machinery Knitting Machinery Other Textile Machinery An Insight into the Global Market forSpinning Machinery Market for Circular Knitting Machines Asian Countries Continue to Turbo ChargeFuture Market Growth China - The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market Global Competitor Market Shares Textile Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide: (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Ongoing Trends in the Global Marketfor Textile Machinery Replacement of Manual Operations with Automation Deployment of Nanotechnology Rise of Smart Textiles Growing Demand for Clothing and Fabrics OffersSignificant Growth Opportunities Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for the TextileMachinery Market Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles LendsTraction to Market Growth Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles SectorGenerate Parallel Opportunities forTextiles Machinery Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of BallooningWorld Population Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories Rising Affluence of Middle Class ConsumerSegment Economic Scenario Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market Factors Affecting Demand for Weaving Machines(On a Rating Scale of 1-10) Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growthfor Digital Textile Manufacturing Devices Market Thies GmbH Introduces Extensive Range ofTextile Manufacturing Technologies Tecnorama Launches SHAKERAMA andECODYERAMA Automatic Dyeing Machines Fongs Group Unveils Range of Innovative DyeingEquipment and Washing Machines Monforts Launches Line of Sustainable TextileManufacturing Technologies Interspare Unveils Krantz and Artos High-EndFinishing Technologies A Leading Manufacturer Introduces SimtexCalendar Roll InspirOn Develops SprintOn Stenters Cubotex Introduces Unimat Universal HankDyeing Machine Jupiter Comtex Pvt. Ltd. Launches Indigo RopeDyeing Technology TEMPACTA Washing Steamer and TRIKOFLEXDrum Washing Machine from Benninger Geratex Machinery to Adopt Ultrasonic Technologyfor Fabric Washing 3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay

