New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Silicone will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$172.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$146.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Silicone will reach a market size of US$258.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Sealants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sealants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Sealants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Sealants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Silicone (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Silicone (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Silicone (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Polyurethane (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Polyurethane (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Polyurethane (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Polysulfide (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Polysulfide (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Polysulfide (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Acrylic (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Acrylic (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Acrylic (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Latex (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Latex (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Latex (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Building & Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Packaging (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Sealants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: United States Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Sealants Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: United States Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: United States Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 46: Canadian Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Canadian Sealants Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Sealants Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Canadian Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Sealants Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 51: Canadian Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 52: Japanese Market for Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Sealants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Japanese Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Japanese Sealants Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: Sealants Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 58: Chinese Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Chinese Sealants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 61: Chinese Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Sealants Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Chinese Sealants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Sealants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 64: European Sealants Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 65: Sealants Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: European Sealants Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: European Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 68: Sealants Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: European Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: European Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 71: Sealants Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: European Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 73: Sealants Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: French Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: French Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 77: French Sealants Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: French Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 79: Sealants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: German Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: German Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: Sealants Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: German Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 85: Italian Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Italian Sealants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Italian Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Sealants Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Italian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Sealants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: United Kingdom Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: United Kingdom Sealants Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 96: Sealants Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 97: Spanish Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Spanish Sealants Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 99: Sealants Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: Spanish Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Sealants Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 102: Spanish Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 103: Russian Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Sealants Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 105: Russian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Russian Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 108: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 109: Rest of Europe Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 110: Sealants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Europe Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Rest of Europe Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 113: Sealants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of Europe Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 115: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 116: Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Asia-Pacific Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 120: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 122: Asia-Pacific Sealants Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 123: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 124: Sealants Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Australian Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 126: Australian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Sealants Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Australian Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 129: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 130: Indian Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Indian Sealants Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 132: Sealants Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Indian Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Sealants Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 135: Indian Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 136: Sealants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: South Korean Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 138: Sealants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Sealants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: South Korean Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 141: Sealants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 143: Sealants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sealants Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 147: Sealants Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 148: Latin American Sealants Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 149: Sealants Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Sealants Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 151: Latin American Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 153: Latin American Sealants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 154: Latin American Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 155: Sealants Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 156: Latin American Sealants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 157: Argentinean Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 158: Sealants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Argentinean Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Argentinean Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 161: Sealants Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Argentinean Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 163: Sealants Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Brazilian Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Brazilian Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 167: Brazilian Sealants Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Brazilian Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 169: Sealants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Mexican Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 171: Mexican Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Sealants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Mexican Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 174: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 175: Rest of Latin America Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Sealants Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 177: Rest of Latin America Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Rest of Latin America Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 180: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 181: The Middle East Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 182: Sealants Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: The Middle East Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: The Middle East Sealants Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 186: Sealants Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 187: The Middle East Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Sealants Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 189: The Middle East Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 190: Iranian Market for Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Sealants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Iranian Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Iranian Sealants Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Sealants Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 196: Israeli Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 197: Sealants Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Israeli Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Israeli Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 200: Sealants Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 201: Israeli Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 202: Saudi Arabian Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Saudi Arabian Sealants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Sealants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Saudi Arabian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 208: Sealants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: United Arab Emirates Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 210: Sealants Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Sealants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: United Arab Emirates Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 213: Sealants Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 214: Sealants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 215: Rest of Middle East Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 216: Rest of Middle East Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: Sealants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 218: Rest of Middle East Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 219: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 220: African Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 221: Sealants Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 222: African Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: African Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 224: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 225: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 166

