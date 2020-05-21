New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$17.8 Billion by the year 2025, WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$900 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer) will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=GNW



OPTICAL TRANSPORT NETWORK (OTN) EQUIPMENT MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer) (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer) (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2019 Table 6: WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer) (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Optical Switch (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Optical Switch (Component) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Optical Switch (Component) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Optical Packet Platform (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Optical Packet Platform (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Optical Packet Platform (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Other Components (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Components (Component) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: IT/ Telecom (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: IT/ Telecom (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: IT/ Telecom (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Retail (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Retail (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Retail (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Government (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Government (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Government (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 38: United States Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: United States Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: United States Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: United States Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 CANADA Table 46: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 47: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Canadian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Canadian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Canadian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Canadian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 54: Canadian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 56: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 57: Japanese Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Japanese Market for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Japanese Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Japanese Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 64: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 65: Chinese Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 66: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Chinese Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 69: Chinese Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Chinese Demand for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Chinese Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 73: European Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 74: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: European Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: European Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 77: European Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 78: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: European Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 80: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: European Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 83: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 85: French Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 86: French Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 87: French Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: French Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 90: French Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 92: French Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 94: German Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 95: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: German Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: German Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 99: German Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: German Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 103: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 104: Italian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 105: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 106: Italian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 108: Italian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Italian Demand for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Italian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 113: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 114: United Kingdom Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: United Kingdom Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: United Kingdom Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 121: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 122: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: Spanish Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Spanish Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Spanish Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Spanish Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 129: Spanish Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 130: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 131: Russian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 132: Russian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Russian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 135: Russian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Russian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 138: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 139: Rest of Europe Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 140: Rest of Europe Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 141: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Rest of Europe Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 143: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Rest of Europe Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Rest of Europe Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 146: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Rest of Europe Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 148: Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 149: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 151: Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 152: Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 160: Australian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 161: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Australian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Australian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 165: Australian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Australian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 169: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 170: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 171: Indian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Indian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Indian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: Indian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 177: Indian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 178: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: South Korean Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 180: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 181: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: South Korean Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 183: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: South Korean Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 186: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 188: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 196: Latin American Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 197: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Latin American Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 200: Latin American Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 201: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 202: Latin American Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 204: Latin American Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Latin American Demand for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Latin American Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 208: Argentinean Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 209: Argentinean Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 210: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Argentinean Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 212: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 213: Argentinean Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: Argentinean Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 215: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 216: Argentinean Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 217: Brazilian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 218: Brazilian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 219: Brazilian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 221: Brazilian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 222: Brazilian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 224: Brazilian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 225: Brazilian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 226: Mexican Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 227: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 228: Mexican Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Mexican Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 231: Mexican Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 233: Mexican Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 234: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 235: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 236: Rest of Latin America Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 237: Rest of Latin America Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Rest of Latin America Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 239: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 240: Rest of Latin America Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Rest of Latin America Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 242: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 243: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 244: The Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 245: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 246: The Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 247: The Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 248: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 249: The Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 250: The Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 251: The Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 252: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 253: The Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 254: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 255: The Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 256: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 257: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 258: Iranian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 259: Iranian Market for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 260: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019 Table 261: Iranian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 263: Iranian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 264: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 265: Israeli Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 266: Israeli Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 267: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 268: Israeli Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 269: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Israeli Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 271: Israeli Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 272: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 273: Israeli Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 274: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 275: Saudi Arabian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 276: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 277: Saudi Arabian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 278: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 279: Saudi Arabian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 281: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 282: Saudi Arabian Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 283: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: United Arab Emirates Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 285: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 286: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: United Arab Emirates Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 288: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 289: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: United Arab Emirates Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 291: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 292: Rest of Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 293: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 294: Rest of Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 295: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: Rest of Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 297: Rest of Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: Rest of Middle East Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 300: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 301: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 302: African Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 303: African Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 304: African Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 305: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market in Africa by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 306: African Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: African Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 308: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 309: Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001