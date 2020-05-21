New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817904/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$16.5 Billion by the year 2025, Multi-Process F&A BPO will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$589.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$507.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Multi-Process F&A BPO will reach a market size of US$858.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817904/?utm_source=GNW



FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING OUTSOURCING MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Multi-Process F&A BPO (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Multi-Process F&A BPO (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Multi-Process F&A BPO (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Order-to-Cash Outsourcing (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Order-to-Cash Outsourcing (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Order-to-Cash Outsourcing (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Record-to-Report Outsourcing (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Record-to-Report Outsourcing (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Record-to-Report Outsourcing (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Source-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Source-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Source-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Canadian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 24: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for Finance And Accounting Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: Japanese Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 35: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: French Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: German Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Finance And Accounting Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: United Kingdom Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Spanish Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 54: Russian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 64: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Australian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Australian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 67: Indian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Indian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 69: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: South Korean Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Finance And Accounting Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 77: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 83: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Argentinean Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 85: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Brazilian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Brazilian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 88: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Mexican Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: Mexican Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Latin America Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 97: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 99: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Market for Finance And Accounting Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Iranian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 104: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Israeli Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Saudi Arabian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: United Arab Emirates Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Rest of Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 115: African Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 117: African Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 171

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817904/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001