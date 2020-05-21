New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Incontinence Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817869/?utm_source=GNW

The market also stands to benefit from high decibel marketing efforts to improve consumer awareness, developments in retail distribution infrastructure aimed at improving consumer reach and growing prevalence of incontinence as a result of a rapidly aging population and rise in obesity, diabetes and other co-morbid conditions. Other factors driving adoption of these products include increasing focus on leading active lifestyles; product innovations that make adult diapers thinner, more absorbent and discreet; rise of the internet in enabling unobtrusive purchases; growing popularity of reusable/washable incontinence underwear supported by affordability and environmental benefits; rising focus on patient care and remote patient monitoring and the ensuing increase in commercial value of incontinence products integrated with RFID and sensor wafer chips; receding social stigma and emotional distress associated with incontinence; changing healthcare financing policies for incontinence and the resulting increased reimbursement for incontinence products.



- World`s population is rapidly aging supported by the increase in longevity as modern medicine becomes increasingly effective in preventing chronic disease, and reducing mortality. Also, easy access to age-friendly primary healthcare and growing sophistication of healthcare infrastructure play key roles in longevity. For the first time in human the percentage of older people in the total population is continuing to increase. In addition to the aforementioned increase in life expectancy, falling fertility rates are accelerating the trend. The aging population creates massive challenges for the healthcare system since it means larger chronic disease burden. Among the many diseases of the elderly, incontinence is fairly common with over 58% of elderly residents in nursing homes suffering from urinary incontinence. Aging population therefore ranks as a powerful demographic growth driver.



- Few of the noteworthy innovations in the market development of incontinence products for men with light bladder leakage with unique design to suit a man`s anatomy; OdorLock technology that traps odors; super absorbent cores for dryness protection; conformable disposable products specially designed for a variety of body shapes and sizes for a customized fit for waist and hips of a pear-shaped wearer and apple-shaped wearer; innovations in packaging with distinct color coding and absorbency scale graphic to enable customers quick and informed purchase decisions. High profile R&D activity is underway for products that replicate the comfort and feel of cotton underwear which current products in the market sorely lack. Europe represents the largest market worldwide supported by societal aging, higher awareness, and favorable reimbursement policies. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 53.8%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 10.9% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the developing healthcare systems; efforts being taken to fight the ignorance on incontinence; developments in healthcare retailing, greater willingness among patients to seek treatment and care and increased healthcare per capita spending among the expanding base of middle class population.





Incontinence Products: A Prelude Global Incontinence Products Market to be driven by Increasing Geriatric Population Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries Global Usage of Incontinence Products by Region (2018): Number of Units per Affected Elderly Population per Year for North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia Incontinence Products Market by Channel Worldwide Prevalence of Stress Urinary Incontinence among Women in the Age Group of 15 to 85+ Years for Select Geographic Regions: 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 Institutional Market Consumer Market Adult Diapers Dominate the Global Incontinence Care Market Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women by Age Group Competition Global Competitor Market Shares Global Incontinence Care Products Market: Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players for 2018 and 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS MARKET TRENDS

Manufacturers Take Initiatives to Increase Awareness about Incontinence Players Improve Incontinence Products Performance Aiding Senior Citizens to Choose the Best Diaper Targeting the Male Population Manufacturers Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and Discreet Fit Manufacturers Increase Investments for Research on Adult Incontinence Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovaton in Adult Diapers Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales Innovation - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth Expanding Product Variety Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and Technology Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become International Standard Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend Women Move towards Need Specific Products Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence Care Products Market SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products - At a Glance Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers A Penchant for Thinness Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging, Despite Opportunities Product Trends in Incontinence Market Changing the Look Skin Care - The Add-On Feature Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS Growth Drivers Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region: 2017 Percentage Growth of 65+ Population in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America Aging Population by Age Group in More Developed Countries: (1975-2050) Aging Population by Age Group in Less Developed Countries: (1975-2050) Female Population Drives Demand Global Female Population by Geographic Region (2018): Percentage Breakdown for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East, South Africa, USA, and Rest of World Female Population as a Percentage of Total Population by Country: 1960, 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2015 Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage ofTotal Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P) Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 Changing Demographic Pattern: An Opportunity for Adult Diapers Global Birth Rate Statistics (2017): Number of Births per 1,

Population for Select Countries Growth Inhibitors Increasing Amount of Disposable Incontinence Related Waste Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products

