New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817829/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Vitamin B will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$106 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$91.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vitamin B will reach a market size of US$158.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$838.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817829/?utm_source=GNW



VITAMINS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Vitamins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vitamins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Vitamins Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Vitamins Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Vitamin B (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Vitamin B (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Vitamin B (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Vitamin E (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Vitamin E (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Vitamin E (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Vitamin D (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Vitamin D (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Vitamin D (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Vitamin C (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Vitamin C (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Vitamin C (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Vitamin A (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Vitamin A (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Vitamin A (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Vitamin K (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Vitamin K (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Vitamin K (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Synthetic (Source) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Synthetic (Source) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Synthetic (Source) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Natural (Source) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Natural (Source) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Natural (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Healthcare Products (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Healthcare Products (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Healthcare Products (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Food & Beverages (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Food & Beverages (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Food & Beverages (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Feed (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Feed (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Feed (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Personal Care (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 38: Personal Care (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Personal Care (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Vitamins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: United States Vitamins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Vitamins Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: United States Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: United States Vitamins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Vitamins Market in the United States by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: United States Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: United States Vitamins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Vitamins Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Vitamins Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 49: Canadian Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Canadian Vitamins Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: Vitamins Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Canadian Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Canadian Vitamins Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 54: Vitamins Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Canadian Vitamins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Vitamins Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 57: Canadian Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 58: Japanese Market for Vitamins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Vitamins Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Japanese Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Japanese Market for Vitamins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Vitamins Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Japanese Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vitamins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Japanese Vitamins Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Vitamins Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 67: Chinese Vitamins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Chinese Vitamins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Chinese Vitamins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 72: Chinese Vitamins Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Chinese Demand for Vitamins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Vitamins Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Chinese Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Vitamins Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 76: European Vitamins Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 77: Vitamins Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: European Vitamins Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: European Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Vitamins Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: European Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027 Table 83: Vitamins Market in Europe in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: European Vitamins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 86: Vitamins Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 88: Vitamins Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: French Vitamins Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: French Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Vitamins Market in France by Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: French Vitamins Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Source: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Vitamins Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 95: French Vitamins Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 96: French Vitamins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 97: Vitamins Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: German Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: German Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Vitamins Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: German Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 102: German Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Vitamins Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: German Vitamins Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 106: Italian Vitamins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Italian Vitamins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Italian Vitamins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 111: Italian Vitamins Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Italian Demand for Vitamins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Vitamins Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 114: Italian Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Vitamins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Vitamins Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: United Kingdom Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Vitamins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Vitamins Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: United Kingdom Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vitamins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: United Kingdom Vitamins Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Vitamins Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 124: Spanish Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Spanish Vitamins Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Vitamins Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Spanish Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Spanish Vitamins Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 129: Vitamins Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Spanish Vitamins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Vitamins Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 132: Spanish Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 133: Russian Vitamins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Vitamins Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 135: Russian Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Russian Vitamins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Vitamins Market in Russia by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 138: Russian Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Russian Vitamins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Vitamins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 141: Vitamins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 142: Rest of Europe Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 143: Vitamins Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Rest of Europe Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Rest of Europe Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027 Table 146: Vitamins Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Rest of Europe Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Rest of Europe Vitamins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 149: Vitamins Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Rest of Europe Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 151: Asia-Pacific Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 152: Vitamins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Vitamins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Vitamins Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Vitamins Market in Asia-Pacific by Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Vitamins Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Vitamins Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 161: Asia-Pacific Vitamins Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 162: Asia-Pacific Vitamins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 163: Vitamins Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Australian Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Australian Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Vitamins Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Australian Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 168: Australian Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Vitamins Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Australian Vitamins Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 171: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 172: Indian Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Indian Vitamins Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: Vitamins Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: Indian Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Indian Vitamins Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: Vitamins Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: Indian Vitamins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Vitamins Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 180: Indian Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 181: Vitamins Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: South Korean Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 183: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Vitamins Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: South Korean Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 186: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Vitamins Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: South Korean Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 189: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vitamins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Vitamins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vitamins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Vitamins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vitamins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vitamins Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 198: Vitamins Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 199: Latin American Vitamins Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 200: Vitamins Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 201: Latin American Vitamins Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 202: Latin American Vitamins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Latin American Vitamins Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Latin American Vitamins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 207: Latin American Vitamins Marketby Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 208: Latin American Demand for Vitamins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Vitamins Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 210: Latin American Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 211: Argentinean Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 212: Vitamins Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 213: Argentinean Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: Argentinean Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027 Table 215: Vitamins Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 216: Argentinean Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: Argentinean Vitamins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 218: Vitamins Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 219: Argentinean Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 220: Vitamins Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 221: Brazilian Vitamins Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 222: Brazilian Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Vitamins Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 224: Brazilian Vitamins Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 225: Brazilian Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 226: Vitamins Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 227: Brazilian Vitamins Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 228: Brazilian Vitamins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 229: Vitamins Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Mexican Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 231: Mexican Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Vitamins Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 233: Mexican Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 234: Mexican Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 235: Vitamins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 236: Mexican Vitamins Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 237: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 238: Rest of Latin America Vitamins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 239: Vitamins Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 240: Rest of Latin America Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Rest of Latin America Vitamins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 242: Vitamins Market in Rest of Latin America by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 243: Rest of Latin America Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 244: Rest of Latin America Vitamins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 245: Vitamins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 246: Vitamins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 247: The Middle East Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 248: Vitamins Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 249: The Middle East Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 250: The Middle East Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 251: The Middle East Vitamins Historic Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 252: Vitamins Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 253: The Middle East Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 254: The Middle East Vitamins Historic Marketby Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 255: Vitamins Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Source for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 256: The Middle East Vitamins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 257: Vitamins Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 258: The Middle East Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 259: Iranian Market for Vitamins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 260: Vitamins Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 261: Iranian Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 262: Iranian Market for Vitamins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 263: Vitamins Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019 Table 264: Iranian Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vitamins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 266: Iranian Vitamins Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 267: Vitamins Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 268: Israeli Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 269: Vitamins Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Israeli Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 271: Israeli Vitamins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027 Table 272: Vitamins Market in Israel in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 273: Israeli Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 274: Israeli Vitamins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 275: Vitamins Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 276: Israeli Vitamins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 277: Saudi Arabian Vitamins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 278: Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 279: Saudi Arabian Vitamins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 280: Saudi Arabian Vitamins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 281: Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 282: Saudi Arabian Vitamins Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 283: Saudi Arabian Demand for Vitamins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 284: Vitamins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 285: Saudi Arabian Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 286: Vitamins Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: United Arab Emirates Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 288: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 289: Vitamins Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: United Arab Emirates Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 291: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 292: Vitamins Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 293: United Arab Emirates Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 294: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 295: Vitamins Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: Rest of Middle East Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 297: Rest of Middle East Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Vitamins Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: Rest of Middle East Vitamins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019 Table 300: Rest of Middle East Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 301: Vitamins Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 302: Rest of Middle East Vitamins Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 303: Vitamins Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 304: African Vitamins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 305: Vitamins Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 306: African Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: African Vitamins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027 Table 308: Vitamins Market in Africa by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 309: African Vitamins Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 310: African Vitamins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 311: Vitamins Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 312: Vitamins Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 198

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817829/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001