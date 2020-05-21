New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin Care Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817828/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$92.4 Billion by the year 2025, Face Cream will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Face Cream will reach a market size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817828/?utm_source=GNW



SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Skin Care Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Skin Care Products Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Skin Care Products Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Skin Care Products Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Face Cream (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Face Cream (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Face Cream (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Body Lotion (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Body Lotion (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Body Lotion (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Skin Care Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Skin Care Products Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Skin Care Products Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 18: Skin Care Products Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Skin Care Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Skin Care Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Skin Care Products Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Skin Care Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Skin Care Products Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Skin Care Products Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Skin Care Products Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Skin Care Products Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Skin Care Products Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 29: Skin Care Products Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Skin Care Products Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Skin Care Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Skin Care Products Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Skin Care Products Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Skin Care Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Skin Care Products Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Skin Care Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Skin Care Products Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Skin Care Products Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Skin Care Products Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 45: Skin Care Products Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Skin Care Products Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 50: Skin Care Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Skin Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Skin Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Skin Care Products Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Skin Care Products Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 63: Skin Care Products Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Skin Care Products Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 66: Skin Care Products Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Skin Care Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Skin Care Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Skin Care Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 71: Skin Care Products Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Skin Care Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Skin Care Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Skin Care Products Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 77: Skin Care Products Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Skin Care Products Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Skin Care Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Skin Care Products Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Skin Care Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Skin Care Products Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Skin Care Products Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Skin Care Products Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Skin Care Products Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Skin Care Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Skin Care Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Skin Care Products Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 98: Skin Care Products Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Skin Care Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Skin Care Products Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Skin Care Products Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 105: Skin Care Products Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Skin Care Products Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Skin Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Skin Care Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Skin Care Products Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Skin Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 697

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817828/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001