Poised to reach over US$61.1 Billion by the year 2025, Frozen Yogurt will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Frozen Yogurt will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.





FROZEN DESSERTS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Frozen Desserts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Frozen Desserts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Frozen Desserts Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Frozen Desserts Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Frozen Yogurt (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Ice Cream (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Ice Cream (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Ice Cream (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Frozen Cakes (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Frozen Cakes (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Frozen Cakes (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Frozen Desserts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Frozen Desserts Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 21: Frozen Desserts Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Frozen Desserts Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Frozen Desserts Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Frozen Desserts Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Frozen Desserts Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Frozen Desserts Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 32: Frozen Desserts Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Frozen Desserts Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Frozen Desserts Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Frozen Desserts Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Spanish Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Frozen Desserts Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Frozen Desserts Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 53: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Frozen Desserts Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Frozen Desserts Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Frozen Desserts Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Indian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 66: Frozen Desserts Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Frozen Desserts Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Frozen Desserts Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Frozen Desserts Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Frozen Desserts Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Frozen Desserts Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Frozen Desserts Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Frozen Desserts Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Frozen Desserts Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Historic Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: Frozen Desserts Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Frozen Desserts Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 101: Frozen Desserts Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Frozen Desserts Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Frozen Desserts Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Frozen Desserts Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: African Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 599

