Per capita consumption of drinking water in the coming years is poised to increase with science based evidence highlighting water’s role in health and wellness. Few of the reasons why water is important to human health include its vital role in flushing out waste from the body; regulating body temperature; maintaining brain function; producing saliva; protecting tissues and joints; aids in nutrient absorption and digestion; improves blood oxygen circulation; boosts energy; optimizes cognitive function; helps retain youthful and supple skin. Scientific studies have also shown water’s effectiveness in treating medical conditions such as constipation, kidney stones, exercise-induced asthma, urinary tract infection, and hypertension, among others. Against the backdrop of compelling evidence of the benefits of proper hydration, per capita consumption of water is expected to increase between 5 liters to 8 liters per day. Under this scenario, bottled water market is poised to witness strong demand. Bottled water symbolizes a healthful lifestyle and is positioned on the platform of being a convenient, safe and healthy hydration beverage.



- Defined as drinking water packaged in plastic or glass bottles, bottled water offers numerous benefits, with the most important being portability and ability to stay hydrated anytime, anywhere. Stringent labelling regulations are giving consumer confidence in bottled water a boost. New regulations especially in countries like the United States require product/brand identification and traceability to the origin, date and time of bottling to ensure that consumers get safe and wholesome water. In addition to healthiness and purity, bottled water is also growing in demand for their taste and nutritional value. Fortification of drinking water is a key trend driving the nutritional value of water and in turn the demand for bottled water. Manufacturers to enjoy a price premium in this commoditized market are fortifying water with iron and minerals such as Ca, Mg, Fe, and Zn. Fortified mineral water is increasingly becoming the new vehicle for affordable nutrition. Addition of minerals also alters and enhances the taste of water. Given that premiumisation offers a sizable growth opportunity for all types of bottled water, manufacturers are focusing on new product launches, limited edition innovation, brand redesigns and packaging innovation. For instance, in addition to innovation in mineral bioavailability, manufacturers are also procuring water from newer sources like mountain springs; packaging the same in designer bottles; and launching limited editions of unique shapes of can formats. With global warming and climate change resulting in higher number of weather disasters such as floods, hurricanes and droughts, bottled water is growing in importance and prominence as an emergency source of water when access to drinkable tap water is lost. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period supported by factors such as poor quality tap-water, increasing health consciousness among the growing middle class population and rise in international tourism.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Bottled Water Origins of Bottled Water: A Historical Perspective The Course of Bottled Water: From a Rare Novelty to Million-a- Minute Consumption Rate (1600s-2018) Types of Bottled Water Distribution Channels Bottled Water Market: Pure, Safe and Healthy Attributes Sustain Healthy Growth The Thirsty World is an Attractive Market for Bottled Water: Global Municipal Drinking Water Demand (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM)) PET: The Dominant Type of Packaging for Bottled Water Rising Demand for Clean Water Spurs Bottled Water Market in Developing Economies Global Competitor Market Shares Bottled Water Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 Select Popular Bottled Water Brands Worldwide Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bai Brands LLC (USA) Balance Trading Company (Australia) CG Roxane, LLC (USA) Danone S.A. (France) FIJI Water Company LLC (USA) Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China) Icelandic Water Holdings hf. (Iceland) National Beverage Corp. (USA) Nestlé Waters (France) Niagara Bottling, LLC (USA) PepsiCo, Inc. (USA) Premium Waters, Inc. (USA) The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (USA) The Coca Cola Company (USA) Tibet Water Resources Ltd. (Hong Kong) VEEN Waters Finland Oy Ltd. (Finland) Vichy Catalan Corporation (Spain) Voss of Norway AS (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market Portable and Convenience Benefits Spur Growth in the Bottled Water Market Inability of Governments to Provide Safe and Reliable Potable Water Enhances Significance of Bottled Water Lack of Access to Clean Water Provides Opportunity for Bottled Water Market: Percentage Breakdown of Countries without Access to Clean Water Select Countries with Poor Access to Quality Drinking Water Rising Demand for Functional and Flavored Water Augurs Well for the Market Global Functional Water Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient: (2019) Growing Incidence of Obesity Fuels Demand for Flavored and Functional Water Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025 Rising Acceptance of Premium Bottled Water: Positive Growth Outlook Select Premium Bottled Water Worldwide: 2019 Market Poised to Benefit from Advancements in Treatment and Bottling Technologies & Development of New Flavors Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market Innovations Drive Growth in Bottled Water Market Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and Compostable Materials Metal Cans Come to Fore for Bottled Water Packaging World Travel Industry Dynamics Favor Robust Growth in Bottled Water Market International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of Number of Arrivals (in Millions) by Geographic Region for 2018 Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018 International Tourist Arrivals: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists by Purpose of Journey (2018) Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and Europe Cost of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water in the US (in $ Per U.S. Gallon) Comparison of Bottled Water and RO Tap Water for Select Brands Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth Move to Ban Bottled Water in Select Municipalities and Campuses to Impact Demand for Bottled Water Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic Use: Major Growth Impediments Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water Industry Study Finds Microplastics Contamination in Bottled Water Samples Concentration of Microplastics in Bottled Water: Highest Number of Plastic Particles Found Per Liter of Bottled Water by Select Brands Ban on Single Use Plastic in Select Countries: Implications for Bottled Water Industry Prevalence of Unorganized Players and Counterfeit Products Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Regions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

