New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817808/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$8 Billion by the year 2025, Whiskey will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$315.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$261.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Whiskey will reach a market size of US$345.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817808/?utm_source=GNW



ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES (DISTILLED SPIRITS) MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Whiskey (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Whiskey (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Whiskey (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Vodka (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Vodka (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Vodka (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Rum (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Rum (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Rum (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Gin (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Gin (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Gin (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Tequila (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Tequila (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Tequila (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Brandy (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Brandy (Product) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Brandy (Product) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Other Products (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Other Products (Product) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2

to 2027 Table 29: Canadian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 30: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: Japanese Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 34: Chinese Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 36: Chinese Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: European Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 38: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: European Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 41: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 43: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: French Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 45: French Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 46: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: German Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 48: German Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 49: Italian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 51: Italian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: United Kingdom Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 55: Spanish Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2

to 2027 Table 56: Spanish Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 58: Russian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 60: Russian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 61: Rest of Europe Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 62: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Rest of Europe Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 65: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 69: Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 70: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Australian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 72: Australian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 73: Indian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Indian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 75: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 76: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: South Korean Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 78: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 82: Latin American Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 83: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Latin American Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Latin American Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 87: Latin American Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 88: Argentinean Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 89: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Argentinean Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 91: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Brazilian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 93: Brazilian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 94: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Mexican Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 96: Mexican Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 97: Rest of Latin America Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Latin America Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 100: The Middle East Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 101: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 102: The Middle East Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 103: The Middle East Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: The Middle East Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 105: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 106: Iranian Market for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Iranian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 109: Israeli Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 110: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Israeli Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 112: Saudi Arabian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 114: Saudi Arabian Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 115: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: United Arab Emirates Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 117: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 118: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Rest of Middle East Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019 Table 120: Rest of Middle East Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 121: African Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 123: African Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 611

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817808/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001