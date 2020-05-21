Schlieren/Switzerland, 21 May 2020

ARYZTA confirms that it has received a request from COBAS SELECCIÓN, FI and COBAS INTERNATIONAL, FI and VERAISON SICAV (the “Shareholding Group”) to convene an EGM of the Company with the agenda items (i) to remove Gary McGann as Chairman and member of the Board and Annette Flynn, Dan Flinter, Rolf Watter and Kevin Toland as members of the Board (in the case of Kevin Toland to enable him to focus on his CEO functions), (ii) to newly elect Urs Ernst Jordi as member and Chairman of the Board and Armin Bieri and Heiner Kamps as members of the Board, and (iii) to newly elect Armin Bieri and Heiner Kamps as members of the compensation committee. The Board will carefully consider the EGM request.

