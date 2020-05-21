New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Formaldehyde Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817774/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over 28.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Urea Formaldehyde will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 734.5 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 632.5 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Urea Formaldehyde will reach a market size of 1.5 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 5.7 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817774/?utm_source=GNW



FORMALDEHYDE MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Formaldehyde Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Formaldehyde Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Formaldehyde Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Urea Formaldehyde (Derivative) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Urea Formaldehyde (Derivative) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Urea Formaldehyde (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Phenol Formaldehyde (Derivative) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Phenol Formaldehyde (Derivative) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Phenol Formaldehyde (Derivative) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Melamine Formaldehyde (Derivative) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Melamine Formaldehyde (Derivative) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Melamine Formaldehyde (Derivative) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Polyoxymethylene (Derivative) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Polyoxymethylene (Derivative) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Polyoxymethylene (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Derivatives (Derivative) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Construction & Furniture (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Construction & Furniture (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Construction & Furniture (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Formaldehyde Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Formaldehyde Market in the United States by Derivative: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: United States Formaldehyde Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Formaldehyde Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 33: Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Formaldehyde Historic Market Review by Derivative in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 36: Formaldehyde Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Canadian Formaldehyde Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Formaldehyde Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 39: Canadian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Market for Formaldehyde: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Formaldehyde Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Japanese Formaldehyde Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Formaldehyde Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Formaldehyde Market by Derivative: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Chinese Demand for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Formaldehyde Market Review in China in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Formaldehyde Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 52: European Formaldehyde Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Formaldehyde Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Formaldehyde Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027 Table 56: Formaldehyde Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Formaldehyde Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 59: Formaldehyde Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 61: Formaldehyde Market in France by Derivative: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: French Formaldehyde Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Formaldehyde Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 65: French Formaldehyde Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 67: Formaldehyde Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 69: German Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Formaldehyde Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Formaldehyde Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 73: Italian Formaldehyde Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Formaldehyde Market by Derivative: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Italian Demand for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Formaldehyde Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Formaldehyde: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Formaldehyde Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: United Kingdom Formaldehyde Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Spanish Formaldehyde Historic Market Review by Derivative in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 87: Formaldehyde Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Spanish Formaldehyde Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Formaldehyde Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 90: Spanish Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 91: Russian Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Formaldehyde Market in Russia by Derivative: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 93: Russian Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Russian Formaldehyde Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Formaldehyde Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 96: Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 97: Rest of Europe Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027 Table 98: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Rest of Europe Formaldehyde Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 103: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Formaldehyde Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Formaldehyde Market in Asia-Pacific by Derivative: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Formaldehyde Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 112: Formaldehyde Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 114: Australian Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Formaldehyde Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Formaldehyde Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 117: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 118: Indian Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Indian Formaldehyde Historic Market Review by Derivative in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 120: Formaldehyde Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 121: Indian Formaldehyde Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Formaldehyde Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 123: Indian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 124: Formaldehyde Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 126: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Formaldehyde Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: South Korean Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 129: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Formaldehyde: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 135: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 136: Latin American Formaldehyde Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 137: Formaldehyde Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Formaldehyde Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Formaldehyde Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Formaldehyde Market by Derivative: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Latin American Demand for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Formaldehyde Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 145: Argentinean Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027 Table 146: Formaldehyde Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Argentinean Formaldehyde Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 149: Formaldehyde Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 151: Formaldehyde Market in Brazil by Derivative: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Formaldehyde Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Formaldehyde Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Formaldehyde Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 157: Formaldehyde Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 159: Mexican Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Formaldehyde Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Formaldehyde Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 162: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 163: Rest of Latin America Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Latin America by Derivative: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Rest of Latin America Formaldehyde Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Formaldehyde Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 168: Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 169: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 170: Formaldehyde Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 171: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: The Middle East Formaldehyde Historic Market by Derivative in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 174: Formaldehyde Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Formaldehyde Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 178: Iranian Market for Formaldehyde: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Formaldehyde Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Iranian Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Iranian Formaldehyde Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 183: Formaldehyde Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 184: Israeli Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027 Table 185: Formaldehyde Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Israeli Formaldehyde Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 188: Formaldehyde Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Formaldehyde Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 190: Saudi Arabian Formaldehyde Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Formaldehyde Market by Derivative: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Formaldehyde in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Formaldehyde Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 196: Formaldehyde Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 198: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Formaldehyde Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 201: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 202: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Formaldehyde Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Formaldehyde Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Formaldehyde Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Formaldehyde Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 208: African Formaldehyde Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Formaldehyde Market in Africa by Derivative: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 210: African Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: African Formaldehyde Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Formaldehyde Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 213: Formaldehyde Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 89

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817774/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001