The Global Postoconsumer Recycled Plastics Market accounted for $7.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $14.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Reduced environmental impact through plastic recycling, a wide range of such technological advances and wide usage in the packaging industry to manufacture FDA-approved food packaging are the factors driving the market growth. However, lack of required frameworks for plastic waste collection and segregation may hinder the market growth.



Post-consumer recycled plastics are utilized, recycled, and re-purposed plastics that are derived from plastic products. There are many environmental advantages of using these materials.



By Application, the packaging segment is likely to experience huge demand during the forecast period due to its wide application in sustainable packaging solutions. Based on geography, North America is going to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the waste management industry, and laws governing the plastic waste collection, disposal, and recycling.



Some of the key players profiled in the Postoconsumer Recycled Plastics Market include Waste Management Inc, Veolia Environment, DS Smith, Amcor, Waste Connections Inc, Remondis SE & Co Kg, Placon Corporation Inc, Alpha Packaging, Republic Services, Suez, Stericycle, Clean Harbors , Biffa, Eco-Products Inc, and Seventh Generation Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Polymer Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polypropylene (PP)

5.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.5 Polyurethane (PUR)

5.6 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.7 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.8 Polystyrene (PS)

5.9 Other Polymer Types



6 Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cups

6.3 Bottles

6.4 Containers

6.4.1 Tubs

6.4.2 Jars

6.5 Blister Packs

6.6 Clamshell

6.7 Bags

6.8 Other Products



7 Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Incineration

7.3 Collection & Transportation

7.4 Landfills/Disposal

7.5 Recycling



8 Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Processing Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mechanical Process

8.2.1 Refining

8.2.2 Melting

8.3 Biological Process

8.4 Chemical Process

8.4.1 Hydrogen Technologies

8.4.2 Chemolysis

8.4.3 Gasification

8.4.4 Pyrolysis



9 Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automobile Industry

9.3 Electronic Communications

9.4 Building & Construction

9.5 Furniture

9.6 Electrical Product

9.7 Aerospace

9.8 Packaging

9.9 Home Care

9.10 Pharmaceuticals

9.11 Personal Care

9.12 Beverage

9.13 Other Applications



10 Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



Waste Management Inc

Veolia Environment

DS Smith

Amcor

Waste Connections Inc

Remondis SE & Co Kg

Placon Corporation Inc

Alpha Packaging

Republic Services

Suez

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

Biffa

Eco-Products Inc

Seventh Generation Inc

