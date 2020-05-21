Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breathable Films - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Breathable Films Market accounted for $1.48 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene, rising use of breathable films in premium hygiene products in developing countries are likely to boost the growth of the market. However, the higher cost than conventional films is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



Breathable films are produced by the mixture of minerals such as polymer and calcium carbonate. They do not allow water to pass but vapor of water can pass through it. Hence, they are micro porous in nature. Breathable films help to retain the freshness of food products for a long time and also increase its shelf-life. The main application of breathable films is for hygienic products such as adult diaper and baby diapers. Breathable films coatings provide protection from various hazardous environments. The filler material used in breathable films reduces the cost by replacing resin with carbonates.



Based on the type, the Polypropylene segment is also expected to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of applications, such as packaging and labelling, stationery, plastic parts, reusable containers, and laboratory equipment.



By geography, Asia Pacific was the dominant regional segment occupying market share in terms of revenue. An increase in consumption of packaging materials in food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors is a significant driver for the polyamide market in this region.



Some of the key players in the Breathable Films Market include Trioplast Industrier AB, Toray Industries, Skymark Packaging, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, RKW Group, Rahil Foam Pvt Ltd, Nitto Denko, Mitsui Chemicals, Innovia Films, Fatra A S, Covestro, Celanese, Arkema and American Polyfilm.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Breathable Films Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non-porous

5.3 Microvoid

5.4 Microporous



6 Global Breathable Films Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyurethane

6.3 Polypropylene

6.4 Polyethylene

6.5 Other Types



7 Global Breathable Films Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sports apparels

7.3 Medical

7.4 Industrial Protective Apparel

7.5 Hygiene

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Food Packaging

7.8 Fabric

7.9 Building & Construction

7.10 Other Applications



8 Global Breathable Films Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



Trioplast Industrier AB

Toray Industries

Skymark Packaging

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

RKW Group

Rahil Foam Pvt Ltd

Nitto Denko

Mitsui Chemicals

Innovia Films

Fatra A S

Covestro

Celanese

Arkema

American Polyfilm

