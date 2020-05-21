Pune, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global masterbatch market size is likely to reach USD 16.35 billion by 2026 owing to the rising number of building and construction activities worldwide. Masterbatches are liquid or solid additive used for painting or for imparting various properties to the plastics. Coloring Masterbatch are utilized for coloring or shading plastic items. It can also be used for conveying properties such as UV Stabilizer, antioxidant, effect, energy, and bio-degradable. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights offers insights into the market and its prime growth trajectories. As per the report titled, “Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (White, Black, Color, Additive, and Fillers), By Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Others), By End-Use (Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Good, Automotive, Agriculture, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the value of the market was USD 10.99 billion in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Masterbatch Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/masterbatch-market-102353







What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the market and offers a comprehensive ve overview of the same. The report focuses on factors boosting, repelling, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation of the market based on factors such as type, polymer, end-use, and geography and lists the names of the leading segment with its attributed factors. In addition to this, the report throws light on recent industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market. It also lists the names of players operating in the market and the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.





Masterbatch Market Drivers:



Rise in Demand for Plastic from the Pharmaceutical Industry for Packaging will Bolster Growth

Various factors are responsible for the global Masterbatch market growth. These include the rise in construction activities for all residential, commercial, and industrial purposes, increasing demand for automobiles, especially lightweight vehicles, and the increasing preference for plastic goods worldwide. On the contrary, factors such as the fluctuating price of raw materials such as titanium dioxide, polymers, and others with a high volatile nature may pose a major challenge to the overall market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for plastic packaging from sectors such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Regional Segmentation:



Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance with Increasing Consumer Expenditure on Infrastructural Development

In 2018, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in the market with a revenue of USD 3,998.14 Million. This is attributed to the high demand for packaging from key economies such as China, India, and Taiwan. Besides this, the rise in consumer expenditure on power and the increasing demand for plastic goods will also help promote the regional market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rapid growth of packaging, consumer goods, and automotive companies and the rise in agriculture sectors is anticipated to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Europe will witness remarkable growth on account of the rising demand from industries such as automotive, building and construction, and the rising popularity of lightweight vehicles in the region.



Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/masterbatch-market-102353





Competitive Landscape:



Fragmented Nature of Market will Intensify Competition

The global Masterbatch market enjoys a fragmented nature of the market owing to the presence of various players both small and medium-sized. Companies are aiming at a large network of distribution and providing a good supply chain with regulatory expertise. Other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market on the one side and earn attracting revenue on the other.



List of Masterbatch Market Manufacturers include:

Ampacet Corporation

PolyOne

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

Hubron International

Penn Color Inc.

Clariant

A. Schulman, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Plastiblends

Tosaf

Other Players





Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

February 2019 – PLA Masterbatch were launched by Viba, a masterbatch producer in Italy. It is a range of color concentrating additives or combining Masterbatch based on a PLA carrier material and optimized for various processing technologies.

December 2019 – Clariant Color and Masterbatch Additives Company were acquired by PolyOne Corporation for introducing specialized technology and solutions to the end-user market for apparel, packaging, and healthcare.





Quick Buy – Masterbatch Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102353







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Masterbatch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type White Black Color Additive Fillers





TOC Continued…!!!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/masterbatch-market-102353





Have a Look at Related Research Insight:





Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026



Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Adhesive Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt), By Adhesive Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Consumer/DIY, Automotive & Transportation), By Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide), By Sealant Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Polypropylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Textile, Bottle, Film), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical and electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/masterbatch-market-9916