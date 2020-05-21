New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Antennas Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817708/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Switched Multibeam Antenna will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Switched Multibeam Antenna will reach a market size of US$432.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$637.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





SMART ANTENNAS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Smart Antennas Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Antennas Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Switched Multibeam Antenna (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Switched Multibeam Antenna (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Adaptive Array Antenna (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Adaptive Array Antenna (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output) (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output) (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2

VS 2027 Table 9: MISO(Multiple Input Single Output) (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: MISO(Multiple Input Single Output) (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output) (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output) (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2

VS 2027 Table 13: WiFi System (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 14: WiFi System (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 Table 15: Cellular System (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Cellular System (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Smart Antennas Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: United States Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: Smart Antennas Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 22: United States Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 23: United States Smart Antennas Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Smart Antennas Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 27: Smart Antennas Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 28: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 29: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Smart Antennas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Japanese Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart Antennas Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 34: Japanese Smart Antennas Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 36: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Smart Antennas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Chinese Smart Antennas Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 39: Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 40: Smart Antennas Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 41: Chinese Demand for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 42: Chinese Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Smart Antennas Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: European Smart Antennas Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 44: European Smart Antennas Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 45: European Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 46: European Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 47: European Smart Antennas Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 48: Smart Antennas Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 49: European Smart Antennas Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 50: European Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 51: Smart Antennas Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 52: French Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 53: French Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 54: French Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Smart Antennas Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 56: French Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 57: Smart Antennas Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 58: German Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 59: German Smart Antennas Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 60: German Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Smart Antennas Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Smart Antennas Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 63: Italian Smart Antennas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 64: Italian Smart Antennas Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 65: Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 66: Smart Antennas Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 67: Italian Demand for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Italian Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Smart Antennas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 70: United Kingdom Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 71: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart Antennas Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 72: United Kingdom Smart Antennas Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 75: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 76: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 77: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 78: Smart Antennas Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 79: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 80: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 81: Smart Antennas Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 82: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 83: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 84: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Smart Antennas Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 87: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 88: Smart Antennas Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 89: Smart Antennas Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 90: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 44

