May 20, 2020 Annual General Meeting

and Board of Directors

Payment of 2.45 euros ordinary dividend per share

Clichy, France, 20 May 2020 – In the current environment of the COVID-19 epidemic, SOCIÉTÉ BIC Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Clichy, France, behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders.

It was chaired by Mr. Timothée BICH, director.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the payment, from June 3, 2020, of an ordinary dividend amount of 2.45 euros per share, and all the proposed resolutions, among them:

the financial statements for 2019;

the authorizations to be given to the Board of Directors to undertake operations with regards to the shares of the Company (share buyback and cancellation);

the authorization to be given to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancellation of shares acquired in accordance with Article L. 225-209 of the French Commercial Code;

the delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing new ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the share capital, with preservation of Shareholders’ preferential rights of subscription

the renewal of Marie-Pauline CHANDON-MOËT and Candace MATTHEWS as Directors;

the ratification of the co-optation of Timothée Bich as Director and the renewal of this mandate;

the appointment of Jake Schwartz as Director;

the compensation elements to the corporate officers for the 2019 fiscal year;

the compensation policy of corporate officers.



The Board of Directors, held after the Shareholders’ Meeting, decided to renew the mandates of Candace Matthews on the Audit Committee as well as on the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee.



MARIE-PAULINE





CHANDON-MOËT, maiden name : BICH - DIRECTOR





Marie-Pauline Chandon-Moët is President of Chateau de Ferrand SAS, and has been a Director of the Board of SOCIÉTÉ BIC since May 28, 2003. She was European Real Estate Projects Manager for BIC Group until December 31, 2010.

Before this, she successively held, since 1991, the positions of Sales Administration Assistant, Sales Administration Manager (France then Europe), as well as Supply Chain Manager for Europe.





CANDACE MATTHEWS - DIRECTOR





Since November 2014, Candace Matthews has been Region President, The Americas, of Amway. Prior to joining Amway in 2007 as Global Chief Marketing Officer, she was Executive President from 2001 to 2007 of Soft Sheen-Carson. Before that, she held different positions in Marketing at General Mills, Procter & Gamble, Bausch & Lomb and in Management at Novartis and The Coca-Cola company, in the United States.





TIMOTHÉE BICH - DIRECTOR





Timothée Bich was a potfolio manager at Stone Milliner Asset Management LLP until December 2019. He joined Stone Milliner as an execution trader from its launch in 2012 and was appointed Head of Execution in 2016. Before joining Stone Milliner, he worked as an analyst at Moore Europe Capital Management, supporting credit and macro portfolio managers (2010-2011).





JAKE SCHWARTZ - DIRECTOR





Jake Schwartz is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of General Assembly. Founded in 2011 in New York, General Assembly is a pioneer and leader in continuing education in the digital and new technology skills. Prior to founding General Assembly, he was Senior Associate at Associated Partners LP, a private equity fund (2008-2010) and Investment Advisor at Capital Counsel in New York City (2003-2005).





ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

