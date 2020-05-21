Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report gives a comprehensive analysis of the hand sanitizer market of the European region.



With the outbreak of pandemics around the world such as H1N1 Swine Flu, Influenza, Bird Flu, and the most recent one COVID-19, people around the world have been affected by it losing their lives. Moreover, to overcome it's spreading, global organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have released measures to control it using hand hygiene maintenance. Hence, frequent washing of hands and hand sanitizing are necessary to overcome the disease spread.



Europe is one of the prime regions of the world with a world-class medical facility. Moreover, countries such as Italy and France are the top countries having classic medical facilities in world comparison. People of Europe are also hygiene conscious and spend a part of their income to buy hygiene products such as hand sanitizers. Hence, markets in Europe are very necessary for brands to sustain themselves in the global market.



The hand sanitizer market of Europe is expected to grow in succeeding years accounting for a market value of US $ 2.32 billion at the end of the year 2025. Thus, the market seems to achieve a considerable height in the next few years.



The primary economies of the European continent are Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Hence, the markets of these countries play an important role in the overall market formation. The major products demanded in the European market are the gel, liquid and foam hand sanitizers. Apart from these, spray hand sanitizers and other products such as hand sanitizing wipes are at a growing pace in the European market.



The leading market players of the Europe hand sanitizer market are Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Caldrea, Cleenol, EO products and many other domestic and international companies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Demographics & Healthcare Spending



3. Global Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol)

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Region

3.2.3. By Country

3.2.4. By Product Type

3.2.5. By Sales Channel

3.3. Global Gel Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.4. Global Liquid Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.5. Global Foam Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.6. Global Spray Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook



4. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Country

4.2.2. By Product

4.3. Germany Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.4. United Kingdom Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.5. France Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.6. Italy Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.7. Spain Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.8. Rest of Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook



5. Raw Materials and Manufacturing Process



6. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Dynamics

6.1. Key Drivers

6.2. Key Challenges



7. Market Trends and Developments

7.1. Increasing Trends of Using Natural Derivatives in Hand Sanitizers

7.2. Growth in Global e-Commerce Sales

7.3. Increasing Trends of Cosmetic Hand Sanitizers

7.4. Growth of Demand for Touchless Hand Sanitizer Dispensers

7.5. Increase in Demand due to International Pandemic COVID-19



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. 3M Company

8.1.2. Best Sanitizers, Inc.

8.1.3. Caldrea, Inc.

8.1.4. Chattem, Inc.

8.1.5. Cleanwell LLC

8.1.6. Cleenol Group Limited

8.1.7. Elyptol, Inc.

8.1.8. EO Products

8.1.9. GOJO Industries, Inc.

8.1.10. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

8.1.11. Hello Bello

8.1.12. Jao Brands

8.1.13. Kutol Products Company, Inc.

8.1.14. Procter & Gamble

8.1.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

8.1.16. The Clorox Company

8.1.17. The Honest Company

8.1.18. The Himalaya Drug Company

8.1.19. Unilever

8.1.20. Vi-Jon Laboratories



