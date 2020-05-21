Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Sanitizer Market Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hand Sanitizer market is expected to grow in future with a consistent market value of US $8.09 billion at the end of the year 2025. The market is expected to grow with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2% in the next five years. The report gives a comprehensive overview of the hand sanitizer market of the world.

Traditionally, the hands were cleaned and sanitized using soap and water but they were proved to be limited as the world was not facing any outrage of diseases. But over the last few years, the world is facing a line of international pandemics such as H1N1 Swine flu, bird flu, influenza and the recent COVID-19 disease. These diseases have let many lives in danger across the nations of the world.



To overcome the spreading of these diseases, the World health organization has advised the people around the world to wash their hands and maintain the hand hygiene. In order to prevent such diseases through hand to hand transmission, WHO has also given the formulations for the hand rub and also mentioned the standard procedure to manufacture the hand sanitizers.



All the products of hand sanitizers are segmented under the basis of alcohol-based and non-alcohol based. Hand sanitizers are basically available in the forms of gel, liquid, spray and foam hand sanitizers. Moreover, other products such as hand sanitizing wipes are also accounting a considerable demand in the market. Gel hand sanitizers are handy to carry without any spillage and are vastly demanded in the markets of North America and Europe.

On the other hand, Liquid hand sanitizers are widely used in restaurants, clinics, cafes, etc. with their relevant market shares in regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Foam and spray hand sanitizers are new products which are largely preferred in hospitals and they do not require rubbing. In this way, different hand sanitizer forms are demanded in different markets across the world.



The hand sanitizer market has an organized sales channel with their availability in Pharmacy stores, departmental stores and online retail stores. The leading market leaders of the global hand sanitizer market are the Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO industries, Henkel AG, 3M Company, etc. Apart from these, many international companies and domestic private label brands are also having a relevant market share in the global hand sanitizer market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Demographics & Healthcare Spending



3. Global Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol)

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Region

3.2.2. By Country

3.2.3. By Product Type

3.2.4. By Sales Channel



4. North America Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol)

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Country

4.2.2. By Product



5. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Country

5.2.2. By Product



6. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Country

6.2.2. By Product



7. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Country

7.2.2. By Product



8. Middle East Africa Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

8.1. Market Size By Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Country

8.2.2. By Product



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Profiles

9.1.1. 3M Company

9.1.2. Chattem, Inc.

9.1.3. GOJO Industries, Inc.

9.1.4. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

9.1.5. Procter & Gamble

9.1.6. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

9.1.7. The Clorox Company

9.1.8. The Himalaya Drug Company

9.1.9. Unilever

9.1.10. Vi-Jon Laboratories



