New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817678/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$4.6 Billion by the year 2025, Bluetooth will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$396.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$336.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bluetooth will reach a market size of US$225.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817678/?utm_source=GNW



WIRELESS SENSORS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Wireless Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wireless Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Wireless Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Bluetooth (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Bluetooth (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Bluetooth (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: WiFi & WLAN (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: WiFi & WLAN (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: WiFi & WLAN (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Zigbee (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Zigbee (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Zigbee (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: WirelessHART (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: WirelessHART (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: WirelessHART (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Medical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Medical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Medical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Energy (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Energy (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Agriculture (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Agriculture (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Agriculture (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Wireless Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 38: United States Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: United States Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 43: Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 44: Wireless Sensors Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: Canadian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Canadian Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Wireless Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 48: Canadian Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 50: Wireless Sensors Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 51: Japanese Wireless Sensors Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Japanese Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 54: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 55: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 56: Chinese Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 57: Wireless Sensors Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 58: Chinese Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Wireless Sensors Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: Chinese Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Wireless Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 61: European Wireless Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 62: Wireless Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: European Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 65: European Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 66: Wireless Sensors Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: European Wireless Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 68: Wireless Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: European Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 70: French Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 71: French Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 72: French Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Wireless Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 74: French Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: French Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 76: German Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 77: Wireless Sensors Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: German Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Wireless Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: German Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 82: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 83: Italian Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 84: Wireless Sensors Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Italian Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Wireless Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Italian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 89: Wireless Sensors Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 90: United Kingdom Wireless Sensors Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: United Kingdom Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 93: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 94: Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 95: Wireless Sensors Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Spanish Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Spanish Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Wireless Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 99: Spanish Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 100: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 101: Russian Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 102: Russian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Russian Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 105: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 106: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 108: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 110: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 112: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 113: Wireless Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Wireless Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 119: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 121: Australian Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 122: Wireless Sensors Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: Australian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Wireless Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Australian Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 126: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 127: Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 128: Wireless Sensors Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Indian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Indian Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Wireless Sensors Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 132: Indian Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 133: Wireless Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: South Korean Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 135: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Wireless Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: South Korean Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 138: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 140: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 144: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 145: Latin American Wireless Sensors Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 146: Wireless Sensors Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Wireless Sensors Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 149: Latin American Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 150: Wireless Sensors Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 151: Latin American Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 152: Wireless Sensors Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 153: Latin American Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 154: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 155: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 156: Wireless Sensors Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 157: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 158: Wireless Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 160: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 161: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 162: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Wireless Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 164: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 165: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 166: Mexican Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 167: Wireless Sensors Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 168: Mexican Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Wireless Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Mexican Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 171: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 172: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 173: Rest of Latin America Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 174: Rest of Latin America Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Rest of Latin America Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 177: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 178: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 179: Wireless Sensors Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 182: Wireless Sensors Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Wireless Sensors Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 186: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 188: Wireless Sensors Market in Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 189: Iranian Wireless Sensors Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 191: Iranian Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 192: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 193: Israeli Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 194: Israeli Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 195: Wireless Sensors Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 196: Israeli Wireless Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 197: Wireless Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Israeli Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 199: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 200: Saudi Arabian Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 201: Wireless Sensors Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Wireless Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Saudi Arabian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 205: Wireless Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: United Arab Emirates Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 207: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: Wireless Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: United Arab Emirates Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 210: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 211: Rest of Middle East Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 212: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 213: Rest of Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 215: Rest of Middle East Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 216: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 217: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 218: African Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 219: African Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: African Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 221: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 222: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817678/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001