Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the Americas - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents market data according to individual PU product type and contains the latest information and industry developments.



Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

North America (Canada, Mexico, USA)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America, Venezuela)

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials for the base year 2019 and forecasts to 2024:

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Aliphatic Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol (aliphatic & aromatic)

PTHF Polyol

Acrylic Polyol

In printed format, this publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers. Volume 1 - Raw Materials is only available with the purchase of this complete study.



For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:

Flexible Foam

Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing & NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam, and Integral Skin Foam

Rigid Foam

Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Commercial Refrigeration, Domestic Refrigeration, Water Heaters, One Component Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation, Others

Coatings

Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings, Textile & Leather Coatings, Wood & Furniture Coatings, Others

Adhesives

Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Others

Sealants

Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport

Elastomers

Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Others

Binders

Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Others

Volumes Covered



Volume 1 - Raw Materials

1. Introduction

2. Market Review Isocyanates

Introduction & Technical Background

Isocyanate Production Capacities

Isocyanate Market Trends

3. Market Review Polyols

Introduction & Technical Background

Polyol Production Capacities

Polyol Market Trends

4. Total Americas

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2019-2024

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

Flexible Foam

Adhesives & Sealants

Rigid Foam

Elastomers

Coatings

Binders

5. North America

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2019-2024

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type & Country, 2019 & 2024

6. South America

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2019-2024

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type & Country, 2019 & 2024

Volume 2 - Flexible Foam

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total Americas

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

5. North America

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

6. South America

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

Volume 3 - Rigid Foam

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total Americas

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

5. North America

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

6. South America

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

Volume 4 - Coatings

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total Americas

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

5. North America

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

6. South America

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p33t6k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900