This report presents market data according to individual PU product type and contains the latest information and industry developments.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
- North America (Canada, Mexico, USA)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America, Venezuela)
The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials for the base year 2019 and forecasts to 2024:
- MDI (MMDI & PMDI)
- TDI
- Aliphatic Isocyanates
- Standard Polyether Polyol
- Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
- Polyester Polyol (aliphatic & aromatic)
- PTHF Polyol
- Acrylic Polyol
In printed format, this publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers. Volume 1 - Raw Materials is only available with the purchase of this complete study.
For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:
Flexible Foam
- Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing & NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam, and Integral Skin Foam
Rigid Foam
- Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Commercial Refrigeration, Domestic Refrigeration, Water Heaters, One Component Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation, Others
Coatings
- Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings, Textile & Leather Coatings, Wood & Furniture Coatings, Others
Adhesives
- Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Others
Sealants
- Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport
Elastomers
- Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Others
Binders
- Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Others
Volumes Covered
Volume 1 - Raw Materials
1. Introduction
2. Market Review Isocyanates
- Introduction & Technical Background
- Isocyanate Production Capacities
- Isocyanate Market Trends
3. Market Review Polyols
- Introduction & Technical Background
- Polyol Production Capacities
- Polyol Market Trends
4. Total Americas
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2019-2024
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
- Flexible Foam
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Rigid Foam
- Elastomers
- Coatings
- Binders
5. North America
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2019-2024
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type & Country, 2019 & 2024
6. South America
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2019-2024
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type & Country, 2019 & 2024
Volume 2 - Flexible Foam
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total Americas
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
5. North America
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
6. South America
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
Volume 3 - Rigid Foam
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total Americas
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
5. North America
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
6. South America
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
Volume 4 - Coatings
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total Americas
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
5. North America
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
6. South America
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2019 & 2024
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2019 & 2024
