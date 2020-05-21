Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chipless RFID Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product Type, Frequency Band, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chipless RFID market is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 21% despite the COVID-19 impact.



This report is built on analysis of historical period 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026.



Highlighted with 82 tables and 74 figures, this 158-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global chipless RFID market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global chipless RFID market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Frequency Band, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Tags

Readers

Middleware

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Active RFID

Passive RFID

Other RFID Types

Based on frequency band, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-high Frequency

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Financial Services

Healthcare & Medical

Logistics & Transportation

Agriculture, Farming & Livestock

Aviation

Retail & E-commerce

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Component, Product Type, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2015-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global chipless RFID market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Alien Technology Corporation

Applied Wireless RFID

Avery Dennison

BASF SE

CAEN RFID S.r.l.

Confidex Ltd.

GAO RFID Inc.

GlobeRanger

IDTRONIC GmbH

Impinj Corporation

Inksure Technologies Inc.

Intermec Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

Kovio Inc.

Mojix Inc.

Molex Inc.

NXP Semi Conductors

Sato Vicinity

Thin Film Electronics

Variuscard GmbH

Zebra Technologies Corporation

