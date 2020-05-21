Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Materials Market 2020-2030 by Material Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D printing materials market is expected to reach $7,256.9 million by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 17% despite the COVID-19 impact.



In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. Highlighted with 91 tables and 105 figures, this 201-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printing materials market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printing materials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Material Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on material type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Plastics & Polymers

Photopolymers

Thermoplastics

Nylon

Polylatic Acid (PLA)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Other Polymers

Metals & Metal Alloys

Gold

Silver

Stainless Steel

Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys

Graphene

Titanium

Other Metals

Ceramics

Quartz

Glass

Silica

Other Ceramics

Biocompatible Material

Laywood

Wax

Paper

Other Materials

Based on material form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Liquid



Filament

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Nylon

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified (PETG)

Others

Powder



Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Vat Photopolymerisation

Stereolithography (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting



Binder Jetting



Material Extrusion

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on use type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Commercial

Personal

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Power & Energy

Construction

Education

Food and Culinary

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Material Type, Material Form, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 3D printing materials market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Arkema Group

BASF

CRP Technology Srl

DSM N.V.

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

ExOne

Formlabs Inc.

Hoganas AB

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LPW Technology Ltd.

Materialise

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Sandvik AB

Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co. Ltd.

SLM Solutions GmbH

Solidscape Inc.

Solvay

Stratasys Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frhgm4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900