This report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter infectious vaccines partnering deals.



Trends in infectious vaccines dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of infectious vaccines deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 350 infectious vaccines deal records

Identify the most active infectious vaccine dealmakers since 2014

The leading infectious vaccines deals by value since 2014

Includes adjuvant deals and alliances since 2014

The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.



This report provides details of the latest infectious vaccines agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all infectious vaccines partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 350 links to online deal records of actual infectious vaccines partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Infectious Vaccines dealmaking and business activities.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Infectious Vaccines dealmaking since 2014, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms. Infectious Vaccines deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Infectious Vaccines dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Infectious Vaccines deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Infectious Vaccines dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Infectious Vaccines dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Infectious Vaccines deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Infectious Vaccines partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The Chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Infectious Vaccines partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The Chapter is organized by specific Infectious Vaccines technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Infectious Vaccines partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Infectious Vaccines partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Infectious Vaccines partnering and dealmaking since Jan 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Infectious Vaccines technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



