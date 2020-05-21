New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Condition ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894559/?utm_source=GNW

12 Mn by 2027 from US$ 680.71 Mn in 2019; the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2020-2027.

The growth of the North America brain aneurysm treatment market is ascribed to the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, and increasing research and development to boost product innovation for better diagnosis.However, high cost associated with the procedure hampers the growth of market in this region.



The growth of the market is highly dependent on technological advancements.Many players have been increasingly engaging in partnerships with other players to enhance the technical functionalities.



Moreover, the global companies are also focused on introducing their new innovations in the market.For instance, in January 2020, MicroVention, Inc received the FDA premarket approval for the Flow Re-Direction Endoluminal Device (FRED) for the treatment of brain aneurysms.



Similarly, in May 2019, Stryker Corporation received premarket approval for Neuroform Atlas Stent System by FDA for the treatment of wide-neck, intracranial aneurysms with embolic detachable coils.

The North America brain aneurysm treatment market, based on type, is segmented into surgery and medication.In 2019, medication segment held a larger share of the market; however, surgery segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2020-2027.



The North America brain aneurysm treatment market, based on condition, is segmented into unruptured aneurysm and ruptured aneurysm.In 2019, unruptured aneurysm segment held a larger share of the market; however, ruptured aneurysm segment is expected to report a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The North America brain aneurysm treatment market, based on end user, was segmented into hospitals and clinics.In 2019, hospitals segment held a larger share of the market.



However, the market for the clinics segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources involved in the process of preparing the report on the brain aneurysm treatment market are the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.





