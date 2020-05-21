21 May 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3BRS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of the trust deed dated 16 October 2015 (as amended) constituting (inter alia) the WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities” with ISIN IE00BYTYHR65) and made between (1) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), (2) The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the “Trustee”) and (3) WisdomTree Multi Asset Management Limited (the “Manager”), a meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (the “Affected Securities Holders”), convened by the Issuer, will be held by way of virtual meeting on Wednesday 17 June 2020 at 11 a.m. local time (the “Meeting”).

The Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, to documentation required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 0.2 to USD 0.02. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent of its current principal amount on Monday 18 May 2020 (the “Threshold Event Date”) and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities.

Affected Securities Holders will receive notification by post, including a form of proxy allowing them to vote on the matters being considered at the Meeting by proxy. Affected Securities Holders may also access the notification and the form of proxy on the website of the Issuer, at https://w ww.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/resource-library/prospectus-and-regulatory-reports#tab-2A942D42-5AA1-4008-9080-3C2DADB050A7 . Affected Securities Holders will not be permitted to attend the Meeting physically in person, and are strongly advised to vote by proxy. In case of queries in relation to proxy voting, please contact Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.ie.

If Affected Securities Holders wish to attend the Meeting, arrangements will be made for them to attend virtually via such teleconference facility as shall be specified by the chairperson ahead of the Meeting. Affected Securities Holders who wish to attend the Meeting in this way are directed to contact Apex IFS Limited at IFSCOSEC@apexfs.com no later than half an hour before the Meeting, and will require proof of identity and holding.

Affected Securities Holders will be notified of the outcome of the Meeting shortly thereafter.