Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market (2nd Edition), 2020-2030: Focus on Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Technology Platforms and Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market, 2020-2030: Focus on Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Technology Platforms and Therapeutics (2nd Edition) [based on Receptor Mediated Transcytosis, Trojan Horse, and Nanoparticle based Approaches] features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of BBB penetration technologies and affiliated drugs, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for BBB penetration technologies and affiliated therapeutics, over the next decade. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be inked in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030. In addition, we have provided information on (potential) sales-based revenues generated by BBB penetrant drugs that are currently in late stages of development for the treatment of different CNS disorders, based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates, expected pricing and associated risk-adjustment sales opportunity.
The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:
- [A] type of molecule (small molecules and biologics)
- [B] target disease indications (brain metastases in breast cancer, glioblastoma multiforme, Hurlers syndrome, and Hunter syndrome)
- [C] key contributing technologies
- [D] leading drug developers
- [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world)
Market Summary and Insights
According to a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), diseases that affect the central nervous system (CNS), such as Alzheimer's disease, brain cancer, multiple sclerosis. Parkinson's disease and stroke, are characterized by a significant unmet need for effective treatment options. In 2019, it was reported that nearly 1.5 billion people suffer from some form of disorder affecting the CNS across the globe. In fact, the incidence of CNS disorders is anticipated to increase by 12% by 2030. In 2019, nearly 5.8 million Americans were reported to have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Similarly, Parkinson's disease was estimated to affect nearly one million people in America, with approximately 60,000 new patients being diagnosed every year. Further, experts believe that there is a critical relationship between recent pandemic of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems. People suffering from certain CNS complications are at a relatively higher risk of COVID-19 infection due to a compromised immune system.
It is estimated that CNS disorders are responsible for a healthcare burden of nearly USD 2 trillion, in the US and Europe. Developing viable therapies against the aforementioned clinical conditions is largely complicated due to the elusive blood-brain barrier (BBB), a selectively permeable structure, which is very effective in preventing the entry of foreign substances, including drugs, into the brain. It has been reported that over 1,000 currently available / under development drugs targeting CNS disorders do not have the potential to target specific brain receptors responsible for the disease progression due to the hindrance by the BBB. Considering the serious physical, cognitive and psychosocial consequences that such indications have on patients, coupled to the alarming increase in their global prevalence, there is an urgent need for novel and effective treatment options that can cross the BBB.
Over time, extensive R&D efforts have resulted in the development of a number of versatile BBB penetration technologies. These technologies have been designed either to externally alter the permeability of the BBB or augment the BBB penetrating capabilities of compatible pharmacological interventions. As a result, presently, there is a lot of enthusiasm within the medical science community related to these technologies.
The growing interest in this field is also evident in the fact that over 1,200 modern scientific articles have been published (as observed on NCBI's PubMed portal) over the last three years alone. However, it is worth mentioning that there are currently no approved BBB penetrating drugs available in the market. Currently, this niche market is driven by technology licensing activity, with drug developers collaborating with platform providers to grow their respective therapeutic pipelines. In fact, over the last 4-5 years, there has been a marked rise in the number of new entrants in this field. We anticipate this upcoming market to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- An overview of the overall landscape of BBB penetration technologies, featuring an in-depth analysis of the technologies based on a number of parameters, such as status of development (developed and under development), affiliated approach, type of compatible pharmacological molecule(s) crossing the BBB (small molecule and biologic), target receptor(s), target disease indication(s), patent availability, and licensing activity. In addition, it presents a detailed assessment of BBB technology developers and analyses based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of BBB penetrant drugs (based on the abovementioned technologies), providing information on drug developer(s) (such as year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters), phase of development (clinical, preclinical, and discovery stage), type of molecule (small molecule and biologic), affiliated BBB penetration technology, route of administration (oral, intravenous, transmucosal and others), target disease indication(s), key therapeutic area(s), and information on special drug designation (if any).
- Identification of contemporary market trends, depicted using three schematic representations, which include [A] a tree map representation of the various industry players involved in the development of BBB penetrant drugs, distributed on the basis of the target disease indication(s) of pipeline candidates and size of the companies (small, mid-sized and large companies), [B] a bubble analysis comparing the leading players engaged in the development of BBB penetrant drugs, on the basis of parameters such as pipeline strength (based on the number of drug candidates developed by a particular company, across different phases of development), number of target disease indication(s) and the size of the developer company, and [C] an informative heptagon representation, highlighting the distribution of BBB penetrant drugs across popular target disease indication(s) (based on the number of drug candidates across each target disease indication).
- An insightful competitiveness analysis of BBB penetration technologies, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on company size and years of experience in this field) and key technology specific information, such as type of compatible pharmacological molecule(s) crossing the BBB, availability of patent protection, number of deals signed for a particular technology (2014-2020 (till March)), and popularity of the technology (in terms of the number of drugs developed using the technology).
- Elaborate profiles of prominent technology developers that are engaged in the development of at least four drugs (which are presently in both preclinical and clinical stages of development), featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), BBB penetration technology overview, BBB penetrant product portfolio and an informed future outlook.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, in the period between 2014 and 2020 (till March), covering product licensing agreements, technology licensing agreements, acquisitions and mergers, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, manufacturing agreements, service agreements and other agreements.
- An elaborate discussion on the deal structures of various types of technology licensing agreements inked in this domain, including details of the rights associated with product ownership, associated royalties and upfront payments, and other contractual terms/conditions involved as a part of the agreement between various industry stakeholders.
- An analysis of the investments made in the domain, in the period between 2014 and 2020 (till March), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in this field.
- An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to BBB penetration technologies, till November 2019, taking into consideration various parameters, such as patent type, application year, issuing authority/patent offices involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.
- An insightful chessboard analysis highlighting the most preferred/popular drug development strategies/paths adopted by majority of the drug developers (with clinical candidates) in order to progress their lead drug candidates.
- An assessment of the most commonly targeted disorders affecting the CNS (shortlisted on the basis of number of BBB penetrant drugs in development), along with [A] an insightful 3D bubble chart highlighting the market potential of these disorders, based on the number of already approved drugs, number of pipeline drugs and the target patient population, and [B] an elaborate discussion on key epidemiological facts about specific diseases, causes, symptoms, details of BBB penetrant drugs that are being developed against them, currently available treatment options and details of already marketed drugs for each indication.
- A list of 240+ drug developers targeting Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease that are likely to partner with BBB penetration technology providers, and have been shortlisted on the basis of parameters, such as developer strength (based on company size and years of experience in this field), company's pipeline strength and maturity (based on the number of drugs and affiliated stage of development), indication overlap, molecule type overlap, route of administration, mechanism of action, and the availability of in-house delivery technology.
- A case study highlighting the working principle of the most common approaches that are being employed for the development of BBB penetration technologies, such as receptor mediated transcytosis (RMT) (including bispecific antibodies and molecular trojan horse mediated delivery either by direct coupling or using nanocarriers), increasing permeability to the BBB, passive diffusion approach, and other novel approaches (including cell-penetrating peptides, macrocycles, and organ-on-a-chip technology).
- An informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2019 (till December) and insights generated from recent news articles related to the BBB, indicating the increasing popularity of this domain.
In order to account for the uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:
- Ram Bhatt (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, Innovative California Biosciences International (ICBI))
- Frank S Walsh (Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Ossianix)
- Pieter Gaillard (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, 2-BBB)
- Mathias Schmidt (Chief Executive Officer, ArmaGen)
- Rob Hutchison (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, biOasis Technologies)
- Mark L Peterson (Chief Operating Officer, Cyclenium Pharma)
- Xavier Rivero (Chief Operating Officer, Sagetis Biotech)
- Carole Desseaux (Head of Clinical Affairs, CarThera)
- Jamal Temsamani (Head of Drug Development, Vect-Horus)
- Kevin Kit Parker (Professor, Wyss Institute, Harvard University)
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading developers of BBB penetrating drugs and technologies?
- What are the key BBB penetrating technologies (available / under development) for delivery of CNS drugs?
- What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- Who are the most likely partners for BBB penetrating technology providers?
- What different strategies are used by BBB drug developers?
- What is the trend of capital investments in BBB related R&D?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhwsog
