Global Collagen Market is anticipated to exceed USD 6 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing health awareness among people will have a positive impact on market growth.

Collagen industry is set to grow in the forecast timeframe owing to rising end use applications of the product in several sectors including food, healthcare, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. Dietary supplements segment value exceeded USD 308.3 million in 2019 and is projected to register more than 8.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The product is the main protein content for tendons, skin, and bones. It provides strength to connective tissues and offers cushioning for body parts. Rising health awareness among people will have a positive impact on market outlook.

Collagen market growth from porcine was valued at over USD 1 Billion in 2019. Collagen is extracted from porcine. It is widely used as a gelling agent. Gelling properties of these gelatins derived from pigs are used in the food and beverage sector for manufacturing bakery and confectionary products, jams, and desserts. Increasing jams and jellies demand due to new product innovations and flavors will foster product demand thus propelling industry growth.

Some of major findings of the collagen market statistics report include:

Rising consumer inclination towards health promoting supplements will foster collagen nutraceuticals demand thereby driving industry growth.

This product is used in the food and beverage sector to manufacture bakery & confectionary and dairy products owing to its gelling properties. Rising bakery products demand owing to introduction of new flavors will foster industry growth

Some of the major companies manufacturing collagen includes Gelnex, Gelita AG, Weishardt Group, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a,, Nitta Gelatine, Vinh Hoan Corporation, and Darling Ingredients.

Statistics for food and beverage application was the highest and the industry is further anticipated to witness gains owing to rapid product utilization for manufacturing snacks and dairy drinks.

Statistics for Asia Pacific was the highest and the industry is further forecasted to grow owing to rising product demand for nutraceuticals and food industry

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 196 market data tables and 22 figures & charts from the report, "Collagen Market Analysis By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), By Product (Gelatin, Peptides), By Dosage Form (Powder, Liquid, Capsule), By Application (Food & Beverage {Snacks & Cereals, Dairy products, Bakery & Confectionery}, Nutraceuticals {Dietary Supplements, Functional Food}, Personal Care & Cosmetics {Skincare, Haircare}, Pharmaceuticals {Orthopedic, Dental, Wound Care}, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2015 – 2026"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/collagen-market

Collagen industry from powder dosage form is expected to exceed USD 1.6 billion by 2026. Collagen is one of the key structural protein that helps in the formation of connective tissues and skin. Collagen powder is manufactured using bones, hides, and fish scales. The product is used for reducing the symptoms of arthritis in the healthcare sector. Increasing R & D activities for treating arthritis may have a positive impact on market trends.

North America collagen market is anticipated to achieve over 6% CAGR through 2026. The product owing to its positive effects on health is used for manufacturing personal care products to improve skin appearance. Rising skin care products in the region owing to growing personal grooming trends in the region will have a positive impact on market growth. Industry leaders are widely involved in the production of effective collagen based cosmetic and health supplements. Varied advertisement by companies, presence on social media, banners, campaigns and sponsorships will further lead to the growth of the global market.

