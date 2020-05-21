Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top UK Retailers: Delivery Services and Carriers Used in 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report identifies the delivery services, and the carriers, which are used by the retailers which comprise InternetRetailing's UK Top 500. The summary report analyses overall usage patterns and makes comparisons with 2018. The accompanying database names the carrier(s) and service provider(s) used for each service by each retailer.
For each of the top UK retailers, it answers which delivery services does the retailer offer and which provider(s) does it use to carry them out.
It also answers questions on overall service and carrier usage patterns such as:
The services covered are:
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Contents
3. Service and carrier usage patterns
4. Retailer service and carrier usage database
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/br57be
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: