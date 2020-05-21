Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top UK Retailers: Delivery Services and Carriers Used in 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the delivery services, and the carriers, which are used by the retailers which comprise InternetRetailing's UK Top 500. The summary report analyses overall usage patterns and makes comparisons with 2018. The accompanying database names the carrier(s) and service provider(s) used for each service by each retailer.

For each of the top UK retailers, it answers which delivery services does the retailer offer and which provider(s) does it use to carry them out.

It also answers questions on overall service and carrier usage patterns such as:

  • How widely used are the leading carriers for express services and for economy services?
  • What proportion of the top retailers offer same-day delivery?
  • What proportion offer click and collect via their own stores, via third party parcel shop and locker networks or via both?
  • Who are the main providers used for international delivery and two-man delivery?

The services covered are:

  • Standard/economy delivery
  • Express/next day delivery
  • Click and collect services
  • Same day delivery
  • Two-man delivery
  • International delivery

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Contents

3. Service and carrier usage patterns

  • Research sample
  • Overview of usage of delivery services
  • Domestic B2C parcel delivery services
  • Economy / standard delivery
  • Next-day / express delivery
  • Same day delivery
  • Click and collect: own stores vs networks
  • Parcel shop and locker networks
  • Two-man delivery
  • International delivery

4. Retailer service and carrier usage database

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Logistics
  • APC
  • City Sprint
  • Collect Plus
  • DHL
  • DPD
  • DPD Local
  • DX
  • FedEx
  • Hermes
  • OnTheDot
  • P2P Mailing
  • Parcel2Go
  • Parcelforce
  • Royal Mail
  • Stuart
  • TNT Express
  • Tuffnells
  • UK Mail
  • UPS
  • WN Direct
  • Yodel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/br57be

