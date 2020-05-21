Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top UK Retailers: Delivery Services and Carriers Used in 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies the delivery services, and the carriers, which are used by the retailers which comprise InternetRetailing's UK Top 500. The summary report analyses overall usage patterns and makes comparisons with 2018. The accompanying database names the carrier(s) and service provider(s) used for each service by each retailer.



For each of the top UK retailers, it answers which delivery services does the retailer offer and which provider(s) does it use to carry them out.



It also answers questions on overall service and carrier usage patterns such as:

How widely used are the leading carriers for express services and for economy services?

What proportion of the top retailers offer same-day delivery?

What proportion offer click and collect via their own stores, via third party parcel shop and locker networks or via both?

Who are the main providers used for international delivery and two-man delivery?

The services covered are:

Standard/economy delivery

Express/next day delivery

Click and collect services

Same day delivery

Two-man delivery

International delivery

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Contents

3. Service and carrier usage patterns

Research sample

Overview of usage of delivery services

Domestic B2C parcel delivery services

Economy / standard delivery

Next-day / express delivery

Same day delivery

Click and collect: own stores vs networks

Parcel shop and locker networks

Two-man delivery

International delivery

4. Retailer service and carrier usage database

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Logistics

APC

City Sprint

Collect Plus

DHL

DPD

DPD Local

DX

FedEx

Hermes

OnTheDot

P2P Mailing

Parcel2Go

Parcelforce

Royal Mail

Stuart

TNT Express

Tuffnells

UK Mail

UPS

WN Direct

Yodel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/br57be

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900