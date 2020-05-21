New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Breast Cancer Screening Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Test Type ; End User, and Countries" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894560/?utm_source=GNW



The growing prevalence of breast cancer, and the increasing number of investments and initiatives for breast cancer management are among the major factors driving the growth of the North America breast cancer screening market. However, high cost associated with breast cancer screening restrains the growth of the market.



Early detection helps reduce the cancer mortality rates; therefore, medical professionals, market players, and government authorities are implementing new diagnostic and treatment facilities.Hence, breast cancer screening plays a significant role in determining the suitable procedure and required pace of treatment.



As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CDC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, along with the state health agencies, tribes and tribal organizations, territories, and other essential organizations, develops and promotes the effective cancer prevention and control practices.From the day of foundation, CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) provides convenient breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services to low-income, uninsured, and underserved women.



Moreover, in October 2019, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) funded breast cancer research for the year 2019-2020 by donating US$ 66 million to support the work of ~275 academics as well as scientists from leading medical institutions worldwide.Moreover, as per the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA), researches has been sponsored to understand and address the causes of cancer health inequalities.



For instance, the Howard University Cancer Center and Johns Hopkins University Cancer Center have extended their partnership to conduct research on cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and supportive care, with focus on cancer incidence among African-Americans.



The North America breast cancer screening market is segmented on the basis of test type and end user.The market based on test type has been segmented into imaging test, Immunohistochemistry test, genetic test, and blood marker test.



The imaging test segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on end user, the North America breast cancer screening market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer institutes, and research laboratories.



The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; moreover, it is expected to register fastest growth during 2020-2027.



Cancer Center Amsterdam, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and International Diabetes Federation are a few of the essential primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report.

