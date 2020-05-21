Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 250-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies) for 815 platforms across 138 countries. Forecasts have been revised for all 138 countries covered to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report comprises:

Major SVOD players, including subscriber and revenues estimates by country (2010 to 2025) for the major platforms.

Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA)

Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2025

Global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 519 million between 2019 and 2025 to 1,161 million - or up by 81%. The total will climb by 170 million in 2020 alone.

Five global platforms will have 640 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2025. Disney+ will be the biggest winner by adding 176 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 202 million. Netflix will add 91 million subscribers; revealing growth even for the most established platform.

No foreign platforms are expected to enter China. China's domestic players will account for 23% of the global total by 2025.

