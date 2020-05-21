Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sheet Face Mask Market by Product Type, Price Point and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sheet face mask market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The sheet face mask market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $0.7 billion from 2019 to 2026 .
The factors driving the global demand include a rise in economic growth, surge in consumer preferences toward innovative cosmetic products, and changing buying behaviors of consumers. This has resulted in an active focus of local manufactures in Asia and Latin America toward product development and commercialization. Asia is the largest producer as well as consumer of sheet masks in the world, owing to several benefits of sheets over traditional face masks, such as ease of application, short turnaround time, economic pricing. Consumers based in North American countries are more focused on personalized cosmetic products. To cater to the changing demands, producers are required to invest into innovative active ingredients and product packaging. Changing trends of facial care routines based on skin type and life style is expected to drive the overall growth of the sheet face mask market in the future.
The sheet face mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into cotton/microfiber sheet, hydrogel sheet, knit sheet, bio-cellulose sheet, and others. By price point, it is divided into mass and premium. By distribution channel, it is categorized into retail pharmacies, convenience stores, E-commerce, and supermarkets/hypermarkets. Regionwise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the global sheet face mask market include BioRepublicSkinCare, ES Cosmetics, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Kracie Holdings, Ltd., L'Oral, Lancome Paris, Sephora Inc., The Face Shop, and Tonymoly Co, Ltd. Other key players operating in the value chain are Amorepacific Corporation, Bio Natural Inc., Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Decleor Paris, Erno Laszlo, It's Skin, Luxaderme, Orgaid, Star Skin Beauty Group AG, and Starskin, Yunos Co. Ltd.
