The global sheet face mask market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The sheet face mask market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $0.7 billion from 2019 to 2026 .



The factors driving the global demand include a rise in economic growth, surge in consumer preferences toward innovative cosmetic products, and changing buying behaviors of consumers. This has resulted in an active focus of local manufactures in Asia and Latin America toward product development and commercialization. Asia is the largest producer as well as consumer of sheet masks in the world, owing to several benefits of sheets over traditional face masks, such as ease of application, short turnaround time, economic pricing. Consumers based in North American countries are more focused on personalized cosmetic products. To cater to the changing demands, producers are required to invest into innovative active ingredients and product packaging. Changing trends of facial care routines based on skin type and life style is expected to drive the overall growth of the sheet face mask market in the future.



The sheet face mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into cotton/microfiber sheet, hydrogel sheet, knit sheet, bio-cellulose sheet, and others. By price point, it is divided into mass and premium. By distribution channel, it is categorized into retail pharmacies, convenience stores, E-commerce, and supermarkets/hypermarkets. Regionwise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global sheet face mask market include BioRepublicSkinCare, ES Cosmetics, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Kracie Holdings, Ltd., L'Oral, Lancome Paris, Sephora Inc., The Face Shop, and Tonymoly Co, Ltd. Other key players operating in the value chain are Amorepacific Corporation, Bio Natural Inc., Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Decleor Paris, Erno Laszlo, It's Skin, Luxaderme, Orgaid, Star Skin Beauty Group AG, and Starskin, Yunos Co. Ltd.



Key findings:



The Hydrogel Sheet segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the sheet face mask market share, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to exhibit exponential growth throughout 2026, registering the highest of CAGR 11.0% during the forecast period.

The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the global sheet face mask market analysis, with a CAGR of 8.3%during the forecast period.

The E-commerce segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7%during the sheet face mask market forecast period.

Key report benefits:



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.

It provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favourable growth.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent Market Overview: Facial Care Market (2018)

3.3. Key findings

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Porter's five forces analysis

3.6. Market dynamics



CHAPTER 4: SHEET FACE MASK MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cotton/Microfiber Sheet

4.3. Hydrogel Sheet

4.4. Knit Sheet

4.5. Bio-cellulose Sheet

4.6. Others



CHAPTER 5: SHEET FACE MASK MARKET, BY PRICE POINT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Premium

5.3. Mass



CHAPTER 6: SHEET FACE MASK MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Retail Pharmacies

6.3. Convenience stores

6.4. E-Commerce

6.5. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



CHAPTER 7: SHEET FACE MASK MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top Player Positioning (2018)

8.2. Competitive Dashboard

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES



BioRepublicSkinCare

ES Cosmetics

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Innisfree Corporation

Kracie Holdings Ltd.

L'Oreal

Lancome Paris

Sephora Inc.

The Face Shop Tonymoly Co Ltd.

