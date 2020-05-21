Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Purifier Market, By Filter Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Air Purifier Market is exhibiting a CAGR of around 13% during 2020-2025, on account of rising concerns about various diseases due to pollution, growth disposable income, increasing product innovations and improving air filter availability through multiple channels.



The Global Air Purifier Market is segmented based on filter type, end-user, region and competition. Based on the end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into commercial, industrial and residential. Until 2019, the commercial segment dominated the Global Air Purifier Market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Moreover, the Global Air Purifier Market is segmented based on filter type which includes HEPA & Activated Carbon, Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitators, HEPA & Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone, HEPA, Activated Carbon and Others. HEPA & Activated Carbon category holds the largest share in the Global Air Purifier Market. In terms of regional markets, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue its market dominance over the next five years.



Camfil AB, Panasonic Corporation, IQAir AG, Blueair AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Coway Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd. , Jarden Consumer Solutions (Europe) Limited, AllerAir Industries, Alen Corporation, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Rabbit Air, Beijing YADU Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd, among others are some of the leading players operating in the Global Air Purifier Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Air Purifier Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Air Purifier Market based on the Filter, end-user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Air Purifier Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new Filter launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Air Purifier Market.

To conduct a pricing analysis for the Global Air Purifier Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Air Purifier Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness Level

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Sources of Information

4.4. Time of Usage



5. Global Air Purifier Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1.By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Filter Type (HEPA & Activated Carbon, Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitators, Others)

5.2.2. By End-user (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)

5.2.3. By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, & Middle East & Africa)

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Filter Type & By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market Outlook



7. North America Air Purifier Market Outlook



8. Europe Air Purifier Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Air Purifier Market Outlook



10. South America Air Purifier Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.2. Honeywell International Inc

13.3. Sharp Corporation

13.4. COWAY Co. Ltd.

13.5. Panasonic Corporation

13.6. Blueair AB

13.7. IQAir AG

13.8. Camfil AB

13.9. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.10. Whirlpool Corporation



14. Strategic Recommendations



