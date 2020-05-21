New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Biscuits Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Packaging ; Distribution Channel, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894558/?utm_source=GNW

A variety of biscuits—such as sweet biscuits, savory biscuits, digestive biscuits, and filled biscuits—are available in the market.



Digestive biscuits are a rich source of fiber and are preferred by the consumers willing to cut down on excess consumption of sugar and fructose corn syrups.Biscuits comprise many nutritional factors such as fats, fibers, and carbohydrates that are essential to human health.



Moreover, since food-on-the-go is the most recent trend among consumers and is one of the fundamental considerations for consumers while purchasing food products, it has become a lucrative factor for fuelling the biscuits market growth.However, biscuits are produced and packed to exhibit long shelf lives.



It has been a preferred snack by a wide portion of population. Biscuits are easily available at different retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience store, and online retail. Among these, supermarkets and hypermarkets are gaining greater popularity in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, the increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has been supporting the growth of online retail,.



The North America biscuits market, based on type, is segmented into sweet, savory, crackers, filled, wafers, and others.The sweet segment holds the largest share of the market, while the filled segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in it during the forecast period.



Sweet biscuits are perfect for breakfasts and can be consumed anytime.A sweet biscuit can be turned to dessert by slicing them or by adding whipped cream, strawberries, peanut butter, or jam.



The growing preference for convenient snacking, together with easier accessibility of consumers through the advancing retail sector, is favoring the demand for sweet biscuits.The main consumers for savory biscuits are older adults that do not prefer sweet products.



Crackers reduce the risk of chronic diseases and help in weight loss as they are made from whole grains. They are also characterized by low fat and sugar levels. Filled or coated biscuits contain different fat and calorie content depending upon the type of fillings or coatings applied. Wafers contain crude fiber content that helps cleaning the human body and promote digestion. Customers prefer wafers as they are light in weight and easy to carry. The others segment of the North American biscuits market includes rolled biscuits, drop biscuits, scones, and shortcakes. Rolled biscuits are one of the most popular biscuits. Scones are made using wheat or oatmeal, along with baking powder, and they control the blood sugar level in the body and provide other health benefits



The North America biscuits market has been segmented on the basis of country into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US holds the largest share of the North America biscuits market, and the market in Mexico is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The US has a developed market for biscuits due to the rising consumption of convenience products and surging demand from the working population due to busy lifestyles.Moreover, increasing demand for biscuits from the young age population is another factor propelling the market growth in the US.



The biscuit market in Canada is well established and is characterized by the presence of many small and large-scale biscuit manufacturers.The biscuit culture in the country is dominated by traditional biscuits made from raisins, almonds, fruits, and whole meal flour.



In Mexico, the availability of an extensive range of biscuit products and the rise in disposable income are the major factors contributing to the growth of the biscuits market. Moreover, product promotions through a new and improved form of packaging are attracting greater consumer base.



A few of the players present in the North American biscuits market are Britannia Industries limited, Burton’s Biscuit Company, ITC Ltd., Kellogg Company, Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., United Biscuits (UK) Limited, and Walkers Shortbread Ltd., among others.



The recent Covid-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China), but later it reached to all the parts of the world.The food and beverages industry is the adversely affected as it is suffering from various disruptions such as supply chain disruptions, technology event cancellations, and office shutdowns.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in various regions in the world, including North America, is affecting the supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing and delivery schedules, and goods sales. In North America, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases the COVID-19 infection. This is likely to adversely impact the food and beverages industry in the region



The overall North America Biscuits market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America Biscuits market.

