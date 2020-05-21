Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Beer and Cider Industry and the Impact of COVID-19 on Its Development in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the global beer and cider industry and a forecast for its development in the short and medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the industry volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers, challenges, etc. This is the most detailed and comprehensive report about the global beer and cider industry, covering all global regions and 151 single countries.



The report presents information on each indicator for each of the 151 countries covered, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights. Moreover, it also presents separate data on each product group for each country, offering granular data on 453 different product and country combinations!



The report on the global beer and cider industry covers:

Industry volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Industry segmentation (by region and each covered country; by product groups, presenting separate data on each major product group for each country) for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the industry development (industry trends and insights, drivers and challenges);

The impact COVID-19 has and will have on the industry in both the short and the medium term;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by region and each covered country and by product groups) and analysis of imports for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by region and each covered country and by product groups) and analysis of exports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country and by product groups);

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country and by product groups);

Forecast for industry development in the medium term (volume, value and segmentation by region and each covered country and by product groups);

Characteristics of the main market players;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

Companies Mentioned



Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Asahi Group Holdings

Aston Manor Brewery Company Limited

Brannland Cider

C&C Group Plc

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Carlton & United Breweries Limited

China Res. Snow Breweries

Constellation Brands

Distell Group Limited

Halewood International Holdings Plc

Heineken Holding

Kirin Holdings

Molson Coors Brewing

Sabmiller Plc

Thai Beverage

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

Tsingtao Brewery Group

Yanjing

BGI/Groupe Castel

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Beer and Cider Industry



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Beer and Cider in 2014-2018



8. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Beer and Cider



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Beer and Cider



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Beer and Cider



11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Beer and Cider per Capita



12. Forecast for the Development of the Global Beer and Cider Industry in 2019-2024



13. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Beer Market



14. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Beer in 2014-2018



15. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Beer



16. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Beer



17. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Beer



18. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Beer per Capita



19. Forecast for the Development of the Global Beer Market in 2019-2024



20. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Cider Market



21. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Cider in 2014-2018



22. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Cider



23. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Cider



24. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Cider



25. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Cider per Capita



26. Forecast for the Development of the Global Cider Market in 2019-2024



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0vzwf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900