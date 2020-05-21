Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contact Center Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contact center market is poised to grow by USD 5.99 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the global contact center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers. In addition, integration of chatbots for better turnaround times is anticipated to boost the growth of the global contact center market as well.



The global contact center market is segmented as below:



Type:

Voice-based

Text-based

Social Media-based

Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global contact center market, including 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Aspect Software Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp. and NEC Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Voice-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Text-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Social media-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment placement

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

8x8 Inc.

ALE International

Aspect Software Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Five9 Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Mitel Networks Corp.

NEC Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/leasxz

