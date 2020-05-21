Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contact Center Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contact center market is poised to grow by USD 5.99 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the global contact center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers. In addition, integration of chatbots for better turnaround times is anticipated to boost the growth of the global contact center market as well.
The global contact center market is segmented as below:
Type:
Deployment:
Geographic Segmentation:
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global contact center market, including 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Aspect Software Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp. and NEC Corp. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
