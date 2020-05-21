Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is poised to grow by $ 8.65 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. This report on the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in the number of expiring patents of blockbuster mAbs. This study identifies the growing approval for biosimilar mAbs as one of the prime reason driving the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market growth during the next few years.
The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market analysis include applications segments and geographical landscapes. The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market vendors that include Amgen Inc., BIOCAD, Biocon Ltd., BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celltrion Inc., Coherus BioSciences Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.. Also, the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
