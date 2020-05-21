ROME, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet is proud to announce the launch of a new game, Street Fighter II by NetEnt, adding another hugely popular game to its evergrowing list of high-quality slots.



Over the past few years, NetEnt continues to churn out games of the highest standard which leave a huge impression on players.

On May 21st, Street Fighter II will hit the NetBet Casino and the slot will be based on the hugely popular arcade smash hit of the 1990s.

The animations will be identical to those used 30 years ago and will allow players to reminisce on their childhood. There are eight characters to choose from and you will be doing battle with an opponent to win some prizes in this absolute classic, where bonus rounds galore also await.

Street Fighter II will definitely prove to be a real favourite with NetBet’s customers and there is a real buzz of anticipation ahead of May 21st.

NetBet PR Manager, Claudia Georgevici, says: “We trust the casino version of the classic Street Fighter II will emulate the success of the arcade version. At NetBet, we like to break the mould in terms of new games, and integrating a casino slot based on one of the most successful arcade games of all time should be a truly groundbreaking moment for NetBet.”

pr@netbet.it