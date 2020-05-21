Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Packaging Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food packaging market is poised to grow by USD 56.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on the global food packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The market is driven by the growing need to prevent food counterfeiting. In addition, growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the global food packaging market as well.



The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global food packaging market, including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corp., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Orora Ltd., Owens-Illinois Inc. and Sealed Air Corp.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Flexible plastic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group S.A.

Ball Corp.

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

DS Smith Plc

International Paper Co.

Orora Ltd.

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Sealed Air Corp.

