Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Packaging Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food packaging market is poised to grow by USD 56.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on the global food packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the growing need to prevent food counterfeiting. In addition, growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the global food packaging market as well.
The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global food packaging market, including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corp., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Orora Ltd., Owens-Illinois Inc. and Sealed Air Corp.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc5rn6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: